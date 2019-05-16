SEBRING — Moving, cleaning, painting, nailing and much more were among the tasks volunteers performed Wednesday morning in Highlands County during the United Way of Central Florida’s Day of Caring.
United Way of Central Florida, Highlands County Area Director Ansley Woods said it was a great day with more than 300 volunteers from 22 different businesses/organizations accomplishing 27 service projects across Highlands County.
“We are incredibly thankful for the volunteers who spent their mornings giving back to our community,” she said.
The Reflections on Silver Lake RV community had 22 volunteers, sporting their red “Day of Caring” T-shirts, at the Children’s Museum of the Highlands on North Ridgewood Drive.
Reflections on Silver Lake activities director Marcia Wilson said they do it every year and they are retired so it gives them something to do, to help and reach out to others.
Pam Fafeita, from Reflections on Silver Lake, said she has volunteered for the past 13 years.
They like to be involved in the community and help out and it’s fun, she said.
Children’s Museum Executive Director Kelly Dressel said, “There is no way we could have done this.”
Much was accomplished in just the first 90 minutes, she said. The work included moving the exhibits into place.
“What they are doing is allowing us to be able to finally get open,” Dressel said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
The museum had to temporarily vacate the location while the building underwent repairs.
The plan is to reopen the museum in early June, Dressel said.
One of The School Board of Highlands County’s volunteer teams worked at a Habitat for Humanity house on Inspiration Drive in Sebring.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore was painting a bedroom closet door and trim while Highlands Virtual School clerk Rebecca Torres used a nail gun to secure baseboard molding with the assistance of Kathy Mathis from the Florida Diagnostic & Learning Resource System.
“We have been participating with this for a number of years and it is just a great opportunity to be able to give back to the community,” Longshore said. “The community is so wonderful to our School Board and school system and all of our students and staff.”
Woods thanked the financial sponsors for the Day of Caring, AdventHealth and Budget Insurance, and thanked the Palms of Sebring and Chef Mac for the lunch for the volunteers.
