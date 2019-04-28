AVON PARK — On Saturday, May 4, local Comcast employees and their families, friends and community partners will “make change happen” as they volunteer to improve a local school as part of the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day.
Volunteers will be working together to revitalize the Redlands Christian Migrant Association’s (RCMA) Avon Park Child Development Center, which provides quality child care and education to children ages six weeks to 5 years old in Highlands County. Projects will include painting a shed and other fixtures in the playground area, raking, mulching, laying new gravel and more.
Members of the general public are invited to join. To sign up, visit Comcastinthe Community.com. Onsite registration will be available, but participants are encouraged to sign up beforehand to ensure they get a t-shirt. Project materials, a light breakfast, lunch and beverages will also be provided for volunteers.
“It is incredible to see how we can drive meaningful change in our local community here in Highlands County by bringing together our employees, their friends and families, and our community partners, both on Comcast Cares Day and throughout the year,” said Senior Manager of External Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast in Southwest Florida Jen Boyett. “We are thankful for the participants and volunteers who continue to work to make a positive difference.”
“We are thrilled to be teamed up with Comcast to improve RCMA’s child development center in Avon Park for Comcast Cares Day,” said Director of Development Gloria Moorman. “We know the impact of the hard work done by Comcast Cares Day volunteers will be felt at the center and around the community for years to come.”
To date, more than 1 million Comcast Cares Day volunteers have contributed over 6 million service hours to improve local communities at more than 10,000 projects. This year, the Company expects more than 100,000 volunteers to participate in projects across the country and around the world.
The Comcast Foundation will also provide grants to local partner organizations on behalf of volunteers who contribute their time on Comcast Cares Day. The grants will help Comcast’s partners continue their mission of serving the community throughout the year. To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded nearly $25 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations who have served as partners on Comcast Cares Day.
For more information on Comcast volunteer and community impact initiatives, visit comcast.com/community.
