SEBRING — Walgreens pharmacy has announced it will close 200 locations across the United States, but there is no word about locations in Highlands County.
A list of the stores to close has not yet been released, according to multiple news outlets. However, the company said Tuesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the decision follows a “review of the real estate footprint in the United States.”
The changes would have “minimal disruption” with the majority of employees moved to other locations, United Press International (UPI) reported.
Also, the company said the 400 total number of stores closing in Great Britain and the United States would save the company $1.5 billion by fiscal year 2022, according to UPI.
In a statement to USAToday, Walgreens spokesperson Phil Caruso said the closing stores would represent less than 3% of Walgreens’ nearly 9,600 U.S. stores.
“As previously announced, we are undertaking a transformational cost management program to accelerate the ongoing transformation of our business, enable investments in key areas and to become a more efficient enterprise,” Caruso said.
At least one of Highlands’ four locations showed up as a hotspot in a study of opioid prescription sales in a recent report by The Washington Post on Drug Enforcement Agency files. That location being South Sebring at 3027 U.S. 27 South.
In July, The Post published results gained after gleaning information from the DEA’s Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System, known as ARCOS. It showed areas of counties all over the nation, including Highlands, which had the highest opiate-based drug sales in the seven years from 2006-2012, along with the highest number of opioid-related deaths.
Highlands County, in general, shows up on maps of sales volume as a place with low sales. Similar maps also show very few, if any, local opioid-related deaths.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Central Records reported that the problem of opioid overdose, locally, is rare enough not to need its own filing category.
The ARCOS database tracks a dozen different opioids, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, which make up three-quarters of all pharmacy pill shipments.
The Post report also pointed out that the number of pills sent to each county does not indicate that those pills went to people who live in those counties.
The data shows what pharmacies received the pills and nothing else.
Still, Highlands County, from 2006 to 2012, received 21.8 million prescription pain pills, enough for 31 pills per person per year:
• 7.65 million were distributed by Walgreen Co. and 9.1 million were manufactured by Actavis Pharma Inc.
• Walgreen Co., Sebring pharmacy received the highest number of pills.
Whether this would have any bearing on decisions of which stores to close remains to be seen. To date, Walgreens officials have stated the reasons for closing pharmacies are purely financial.
Currently, there are two Walgreens locations in Sebring and one each in Avon Park and Lake Placid — all of them on U.S. 27.
The Walgreens store in Lake Placid plays a part in the local tourism industry with the inclusion of a mural by artist Keith Goodson, “Celebrate Lake Placid, America’s Most Interesting Town.”
It wasn’t the first mural at that location. When Walgreens came to town in 2013, the building previously on the property had to be demolished to make room for the new building.
That building had a mural titled “Scrub Jays.”
As reported by the Highlands News-Sun at the time, town representatives approached Walgreens to take part in having a new mural on its building.
Store management liked the idea and even funded the new mural.
Work on the mural started in July 2013 and it was dedicated in January 2014.
