AVON PARK — The Adventist Robotics Florida Qualifying Tournament took place recently in Orlando with one of Walker Memorial Academy’s teams qualifying to advance to the national competition.
Every year FIRST LEGO League selects a theme with challenges for teams to complete. This year’s theme was Into Orbit.
A team must build, program, and test their robot using the Lego Mindstorms EV3 to solve mission challenges in a robot game. Teams had two minutes and thirty seconds to complete as many missions as possible.
Each team must prepare and make a presentation about the core values of the FIRST LEGO League, as well as complete a project that solves a real world problem related to that year’s theme.
Walker Memorial Academy had two teams represented in the competition this year.
Our veteran team, Brick Storm, coached by Denny Nelson and April Rolle and our rookie team, Mega Builders, coached by Nicole Ploche and Earl Ploche did an outstanding job.
Our veteran team placed first place in Robot Design, second in the Into Orbit Project presentation and third in Robot Performance, scoring a total of 64 points.
Our rookie team placed first in the Into Orbit Core Values presentation, second in the Into Orbit Project presentation and ninth in Robot Performance with a score of 50 points.
Of the 36 teams competing, six qualified to move on to nationals.
The Brick Storm team was one of those six to advance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.