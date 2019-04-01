AVON PARK — The Adventist Robotics Florida Qualifying Tournament took place recently in Orlando with one of Walker Memorial Academy’s teams qualifying to advance to the national competition.

Every year FIRST LEGO League selects a theme with challenges for teams to complete. This year’s theme was Into Orbit.

A team must build, program, and test their robot using the Lego Mindstorms EV3 to solve mission challenges in a robot game. Teams had two minutes and thirty seconds to complete as many missions as possible.

Each team must prepare and make a presentation about the core values of the FIRST LEGO League, as well as complete a project that solves a real world problem related to that year’s theme.

Walker Memorial Academy had two teams represented in the competition this year.

Our veteran team, Brick Storm, coached by Denny Nelson and April Rolle and our rookie team, Mega Builders, coached by Nicole Ploche and Earl Ploche did an outstanding job.

Our veteran team placed first place in Robot Design, second in the Into Orbit Project presentation and third in Robot Performance, scoring a total of 64 points.

Our rookie team placed first in the Into Orbit Core Values presentation, second in the Into Orbit Project presentation and ninth in Robot Performance with a score of 50 points.

Of the 36 teams competing, six qualified to move on to nationals.

The Brick Storm team was one of those six to advance.

