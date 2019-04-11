SEBRING — Not only did Sebring police find and arrest the woman believed to have called in two bomb threats to the local Walmart, they arrested her at the store.
“We’re glad it occurred that way,” said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart noting the “irony,” as he said, of Tuesday afternoon’s arrest of 29-year-old Jaleesa Janay Perry of Avon Park.
Hart said he didn’t know in which Walmart department, exactly, she worked.
Perry faces two counts of making a false threat to bomb a location, second-degree felonies, for allegedly calling in a bomb threat on the Sebring store at 3525 U.S. 27 North, on two occasions.
During the first one on March 8, Hart said, Perry was on shift and evacuated with the rest of the customers and employees while police looked for a bomb.
The announcement of that threat came at 10:31 a.m. that Friday. Police reported at 1:55 p.m. that the store had reopened after they and store officials concluded an in-store security assessment.
During the search, police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked all access points to the Walmart parking lot at a busy corner of U.S. 27 at Schumacher Road.
The second threat came at 4 p.m. March 26, a Tuesday. Multiple calls came in to the store itself, Hart said at the time.
Authorities cleared the store at approximately 6:15 p.m., and Hart hoped at the time to have the scene cleared in 15-45 minutes.
All roads around the store remained open, except that one police officer responding to the threat ended up in a wreck in the intersection of U.S. 27 and Schumacher Road.
With the incident happening two and a half weeks after the first bomb threat, Hart said then it was too early to speculate whether or not the incidents were related.
They turned out to be. Hart said Wednesday that Perry was actually a no-call, no-show for her shift on March 26.
Her arrest affidavit states that investigators were able to track down Perry through a phone number that was tied to a mobile phone app called “TextMe.”
From there, they tracked the calls to an email account tied to an internet service provider (IP) address, which showed the calls were made from the store’s open wireless connection (Wi-Fi) service.
The email account was associated with a Rivera Beach address, according to reports.
They eventually found a physical address for the IP address and talked to the man there, who lived with his cousin and Perry.
He told police Perry knew the password to the home network and worked for Walmart.
Police then discovered Perry was working at Walmart on the day of the first threat, and then had not shown up or called in for the day of the second one, reports said.
Investigators also saw store surveillance footage of Perry using her phone at the time of the first bomb threat calls.
When they checked her background, they found she previously lived at the Rivera Beach address, reports said.
Hart said Perry is cooperating with investigators, whom he praised for their work.
“They really didn’t need much from her to build a case,” Hart said.
When asked, Hart did not have an estimate for the cost incurred by investigating two false bomb threats.
As previously reported in the Highlands News-Sun, Sebring police, Sebring Fire Department, Highlands County Fire Rescue, Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, Florida Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal all had personnel at the scene. Polk County sheriff and the Fire Marshal brought in K-9 units from Winter Haven and Lakeland.
Once in the store, Hart said the dogs would not take long to clear it.
Hart said the number of people who responded, multiplied by their rate of pay and then by the number of hours for the incident would give some indication of cost.
A Sebring police vehicle got damaged during the second incident, in a wreck at approximately 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway.
Police Cpl. Matthew Cloud was westbound on Sebring Parkway in his marked vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Charger, with the lights and sirens on.
Hart reported that Cloud entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 to cross over to Walmart. Witnesses at the scene told officers that Cloud stopped in the intersection with his lights and sirens on before attempting to enter the southbound lanes.
Dorothy Lesage, southbound on U.S. 27 in her 2018 white Dodge Ram pickup, told police she saw his lights, but thought they were the lights of police vehicles blocking the entrance to the store.
The pickup hit the patrol car, leaving heavy front-end damage on both, but only minor injuries on the drivers.
No one was transported to hospitals and both cars were towed away, Hart said.
Hart said Lesage was found at fault and issued a warning, not a citation.
As for Walmart, Hart expected that store’s losses for the two shutdowns could tally into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, but he’s had no report from Walmart.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Leatherman contributed to this report.
