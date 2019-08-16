SEBRING — Despite a botched attempt in July to have Freddie Leneal Washington on the phone for a hearing, he now has an attorney for his appeal.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has appointed the Public Defender’s Office for the 10th Judicial Circuit to handle the appeal for Washington, 26, who is facing two life sentences for a conviction in a murder case.
He was represented at trial by attorney Peter Brewer, who has now been relieved of any further duty in the case.
Washington, of Pahokee, was convicted on May 21 of the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of 26-year-old Aaron Hankerson outside the former Shooters nightclub in Sebring Square shopping plaza. The jury found him guilty of robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
The murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence without parole, because the jury found that he had a firearm at the time of the incident, discharged the firearm and fired that gun resulting in Hankerson’s death.
Estrada also sentenced Washington to pay a $2,000 fine for the robbery conviction, and spend 25 years minimum in prison; pay a $1,000 fine and $50 surcharge for the assault conviction, and pay a $500 fine and $25 surcharge for the tampering conviction. Washington was given five years on the aggravated assault with a firearm charge and five years on the tampering with evidence charge.
Brewer, his attorney at sentencing, immediately filed an appeal on Washington’s behalf with the Second District Court of Appeal.
Appeal documents contend that Washington did not receive a fair trial because Estrada, in pre-trial hearings, denied the following:
• Motion on Aug. 31, 2018, to suppress the identification of Washington by the prosecution’s key eyewitness.
• Motions on Feb. 19 and March 1 to exclude the .22-caliber revolver from evidence.
• Motion on April 11 to dismiss for alleged due process violation.
• Motion on June 26 for a new trial based on the above concerns.
His co-defendant, 30-year-old Daryl Dennard Cason, also of Pahokee, has also been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
He has a pretrial conference on Aug. 21.
Both men asked to suppress testimony from an eyewitness who was walking with Hankerson walked through the parking lot that night.
She testified to seeing the two men — later identified as Washington and Cason — approach on foot.
When they got within 12 feet, they started shooting, she said.
After Hankerson fell to the ground, they kept shooting, she said, almost standing over him, then started taking everything out of his pockets, including money and a cell phone.
They backed away, at which point she rolled Hankerson on his side, trying to talk to him, while he was bleeding from “everywhere,” according to arrest reports.
Allegedly, the shooters came back, cursed at her and one told her to move “before I put you next to his cousin,” pointing a handgun at her face.
The woman told police she was afraid and put up her hands, backing away.
Brewer contends that her description to police was not accurate to their appearance that night.
Prosecutors at trial said she gave the best description she could with a gun in her face.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said the witness correctly identified the car in which the shooters left, the same silver Ford Crown Victoria that police stopped on Sebring Parkway, and from which police saw someone toss out a bag and other objects.
One of those objects turned out to be a 9mm pistol, Houchin said.
Brewer had also taken issue with a lack of conclusive forensic evidence on the gun or bag, on the $140 allegedly taken from Hankerson or even on the suspects’ clothes, that he said did not have blood on them.
Houchin said key evidence did match up, like the shell casings at the scene that matched the 9mm handgun tossed from the car.
