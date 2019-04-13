SEBRING — A murder trial scheduled for this past week got continued a week to let the defense attorney argue a motion to have the charges dismissed.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada denied the motion, but has continued the next pretrial conference for Freddie Washington, 26, until 8:30 a.m. this Wednesday.
Washington was to have jury selection last Monday. Before adjourning a pretrial conference on April 3, Estrada asked both the defense and prosecution attorneys if they had any matters to bring before him.
Both said, “No.”
However, both sides filed a joint motion for continuance last Tuesday, when a jury would have been seated and the trial set to start.
Peter J. Brewer, of Fletcher & Brewer P.A., filed a motion the next day to dismiss the indictment against Washington, alleging his client did not receive due process under U.S. Constitution Amendments 5 and 14, which protect, respectively, against self-incrimination and against loss of life, liberty, or property without due process.
Brewer alleged that the state failed to preserve material evidence that was favorable to Washington in a way that would play a significant role in his defense, and cited court precedent to that effect, stating that charges should be dismissed.
Washington, 26, stands charged alongside 30-year-old Daryl Dennard Cason with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016, shooting death of Aaron Hankerson outside Shooters, now Club Cino, in Sebring Square shopping plaza in Sebring.
A witness told Sebring police that both Pahokee men approached Hankerson and started shooting at him. When Hankerson fell, they allegedly stood over him and kept firing, then removed money from Hankerson’s clothing, arrest reports said.
Brewer said both his and the state’s cases rest on the witness’ credibility. Brewer said the witness gave multiple accounts to Sebring police, specifically to Sgt. Ryan Magnuson and to Detective Mike Cutolo.
There is a summary to that statement in arrest reports, which states the witness said Hankerson had been in an argument on Oct. 8, 2016, over Hankerson’s cousin, “Tweet,” being shot and killed by law enforcement the previous night.
The argument allegedly was at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue.
Allegedly, people arguing with Hankerson told him to bring his gun if he ever came out again. After that, the witness told police, she made Hankerson leave the area.
Reports said the witness did not know the people arguing with Hankerson, but allegedly specified that they were not Washington or Cason.
Allegedly, the witness later that day received a call from Hankerson asking if she wanted to go to Shooters, and she declined. Still later, a friend called her to say Hankerson was at that club, so she went there, arriving at 11:30 p.m.
Allegedly the witness saw two people there she later identified as the shooters, but didn’t know there was a problem. She told Hankerson at 1:45 a.m. she wanted to leave.
The witness told police that as she and Hankerson were walking through the parking lot, she saw the two men — later identified as Washington and Cason — approaching on foot. When they got within 12 feet, they started shooting, she told police.
She alleged that after Hankerson fell to the ground they kept shooting, almost standing over him, then started taking everything out of his pockets, including money and a cell phone.
They backed away, at which point the witness rolled Hankerson on his side, trying to talk to him, while he was bleeding from “everywhere,” according to arrest reports.
Allegedly, the shooters came back, cursed at the witness and told her to move “before I put you next to his cousin,” pointing a handgun at her face.
The witness told police she was afraid and put up her hands, backing away.
She described a black male in a white shirt, jeans and short black hair and a second black male, medium build, with a black and gold shirt, dark jeans and medium-length black hair in a Mohawk style.
She said one had a black handgun and the other had a silver and black handgun.
Allegedly, she told police she was “200%” sure Cason and Washington were the shooters.
Brewer said a detailed statement she made to Cutolo has been lost, destroyed or misplaced. It varies greatly from her other statements, Brewer said, and he considers it exculpatory evidence — helpful to his client. It allegedly answers:
• If she was present at an argument earlier that day.
• If the victim was told not to come back without a gun.
• If those who threatened him were actually Washington and Cason.
• If she had seen Washington and Cason at Shooters that night.
• If she had adequately described the suspects.
• If she adequately described the guns used in the shooting.
Brewer said Cutolo can answer these questions from memory, but there is no written transcript available and the recording has been lost, leaving a lot of detail unavailable to Washington’s defense.
Both Brewer and the State Attorney’s Office gave case law briefs to support their arguments. The State Attorney’s Office argued, in its brief, that dismissal of an indictment is an action of such magnitude that it should only be used when no viable alternative exists.
Under The State of Florida v. Richard Del Gaudio and Howard Turnoff, the District Court of Appeal of Florida, Third District, argued that even if a defendant was tried and convicted without being given the discovery material, and it is made available after the fact, the relief is to get a new trial, not have the charges dismissed.
Pending cases
Nothing has changed in the murder cases against Joseph Ables and Zephen Xaver. Both are set for hearings, respectively, in early May and mid-June.
Zephen Allen Xaver, 21, has waived his right to appear at a June 20 pretrial conference on five murder charges from the Jan. 23 SunTrust bank shooting.
He’s charged with killing Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Maria Piñon-Williams and Cynthia Watson — four employees and one customer.
Joseph Edward Ables has been in jail almost a year on charges of shooting Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. on May 6, 2018. Gentry died from his injuries early the next morning.
Ables’ next court hearing is May 10.
District 10 State Attorney Brian Haas is seeking the death penalty in both cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.