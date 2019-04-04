SEBRING — Attorneys in the murder trial for Freddie Washington told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Wednesday they still have some housekeeping to clean up.
Washington, 26, along with 30-year-old Daryl Dennard Cason, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.
Authorities accuse the Pahokee men of killing Aaron Hankerson on Oct. 9, 2016, in the parking lot outside Shooters, now Club Cino, in Sebring Square.
A witness told Sebring police that both men approached Hankerson and started shooting at him. When Hankerson fell, Washington and Cason allegedly stood over him and continued shooting him.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin has reported that the men are accused of removing money from Hankerson’s clothing after shooting him.
Jury selection is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, but attorneys have witness issues.
Peter Brewer, defense attorney, said he has sent a subpoena to retired Sebring Police Sgt. Mike Warner to testify, but Warner has told him he’d be out on vacation in the Florida Keys for two weeks during the trial.
That didn’t please Estrada, who said he would expect a current or former law enforcement officer to understand the importance of trial testimony.
He “stressed” that Brewer should tell Warner he is under a subpoena.
“He must appear,” Estrada said.
Estrada said, if needed, he would issue a writ of bodily attachment, an order directing the U.S. Marshals to bring in someone in contempt of court.
He urged Brewer to “track down” Warner between now and Monday.
Defense and prosecution also have an issue with a witness whose testimony Washington and Cason wanted suppressed last fall.
At that time, they contended that the person identified them at the instruction of law enforcement.
The witness is allegedly the sole eye witness to the crime, but also has some issues with her background. Brewer said the witness is the subject of a criminal investigation, but said the State Attorney’s Office has filed motions to prevent him from bringing that up during cross-examination.
Houchin said any evidence to impeach a witness should be heard outside the jury’s presence.
“I suspect Mr. Brewer and I can come to an understanding on what is impeachable,” Houchin said Wednesday.
If anything is in question, they can review it with the jury excused, he said.
Another witness is incarcerated in the Florida Panhandle, Brewer said, and will have to be transported.
Estrada asked why Brewer didn’t make arrangements to transport him sooner, and not just a few days before a trial. Brewer said he didn’t know the witness was jailed until now.
Estrada encouraged both Brewer and Houchin to clear up any witness or admissibility questions prior to Monday, because he wanted to devote his full attention that day to jury preparation.
If they need a special hearing before then, he said, he can do that.
“Thursday and Friday, I’m here,” Estrada said. “I can put something on the docket.”
