SEBRING — Freddie Leneal Washington, convicted May 21 of murder, robbery, assault and tampering with evidence, has asked for a new trial.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada said Wednesday he had taken all arguments under advisement and plans to issue a written opinion. He did not say when he plans to release that opinion.
Washington’s sentencing is set for July 5, next Wednesday.
A special hearing Wednesday afternoon took statements on the matter from Washington’s attorney, Peter Brewer of Fletcher and Brewer P.A., and from Assistant State Attorney Stephen K. Houchin, head of the local office.
Washington and fellow Pahokee resident 30-year-old Daryl Dennard Cason — whose trial is pending — were charged in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson outside Shooters, now Club Cino, in Sebring Square shopping plaza.
An eyewitness, Laurel Michelle Carroll, told Sebring police and later testified that both men approached Hankerson and started shooting at him.
When Hankerson fell, they allegedly stood over him and kept firing, then removed money from him.
Brewer said both his and the state’s cases rest on that witness’ credibility, which he said would have been impeached by testimony from a witness who was excluded from the trial.
Brewer filed a motion on May 31 in which he contended that the trial court excluded another witness, Terrance Thomas, and failed to hold a Richardson hearing on whether or not to include a witness who was disclosed late in the proceedings.
A Richardson hearing is done to examine facts and circumstances of an alleged discovery violation, like withholding knowledge of a witness or interjecting a witness after the start of a trial, not giving opposing counsel time to interview the witness.
Brewer stated that Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure 3.600 requires the court to grant a new trial to a defendant if the trial court erred in a decision on a matter of law that arose during the trial.
Brewer stated that his client’s identity was a key element in the prosecution’s case, and one which Thomas would have put in dispute. Police reports stated that Carroll described a black male in a white shirt, jeans and short black hair and a second black male, medium build, with a black and gold shirt, dark jeans and medium-length black hair in a Mohawk style.
She said one had a black handgun and the other had a silver and black handgun.
Allegedly, she told police she was “200%” sure they were Cason and Washington.
Brewer states in his complaint that Thomas appeared at the Highlands County Courthouse during the trial to testify that he saw the shooters and the getaway car and described both men as having dreadlocks, in contrast to Carroll’s statements and testimony.
Brewer said other witnesses questioned by police gave statements similar to Thomas and that Thomas was listed in the reports and discovery for both the state and defense, and the state had confirmed Thomas as present at the crime scene, but Thomas was not served a deposition nor subpoena by either party.
The state moved to exclude Thomas based on his not being on a witness list read to jurors during jury selection. The defense countered that the name was on the discovery witness list and that any concern about connections to the witness and potential conflict could be handled by questioning jurors directly.
Originally, the court applied the Richardson analysis, the complaint states, but then ruled that Richardson did not apply as the witness was known to both sides of the case.
The court allowed the defense to question Thomas in court, without the jury present, and then have the state cross-examine him. The defense also offered to have Thomas called later in the trial, to give the state time to prepare questions.
However, the court granted the state’s motion to exclude Thomas’ testimony.
Also, the court found Thomas not to be credible.
Later in the trial, also outside the presence of the jury, the defense questioned Sebring Police Detective Tim Ritenour, who had taken the initial statement from Thomas.
The defense renewed a previous motion for mistrial and the court again denied it.
Brewer said this constitutes prejudice against his client.
