SEBRING — With sudden rain storms turning otherwise dry and hot pavement into a Wham-O “Slip and Slide,” Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart has some simple tips.
“The first rains get (roads) slick and people get crazy,” Hart said.
Two wrecks right after each other in Monday afternoon’s rain, which had preceded a dry spell, illustrated this observation. Fortunately, Hart said, all drivers wore seat belts and there were no serious injuries.
However, he named people driving too fast, too close, or not paying attention to other traffic as possible causes for the wet-pavement wrecks that ruined at least three vehicles.
Both wrecks were on U.S. 27 on a 50 mph limit section between DeSoto Road and Highlands Avenue, the future Sebring Parkway Phase 2.
The first wreck, at 3:47 p.m. Monday, happened when a northbound white 2015 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 49-year-old Terence Fabro of Lake Placid, had to take quick evasive action to avoid hitting a car Fabro said pulled out in front of him from Commerce Center Drive.
That car did not wait around, according to Hart. Fabro hit his brakes, swerved and slid from the middle lane to the median, jumped the curb, and landed in the southbound lanes, facing traffic.
The front of his truck hit the front of a white 2000 model Mack dump truck, Hart said, driven by 50-year-old Keith Goddard of Sebring.
Debris from that wreck flew into the rear end of a tan 2003 Ford F250 pickup driven by 17-year-old Kyle Mercer, who would have cleared the wreck if not for the debris, Hart said.
All three men had their seat belts on, Hart said, and were not injured.
The Dodge Ram had to be towed, but the other two trucks had minimal damage.
The Ram’s tires were not in good shape, and police gave Fabro a warning for improper equipment.
A citation for such a violation would have cost $116, Hart said.
The second wreck was at 4:35 p.m. at the next intersection — DeSoto Square — just a few minutes before police cleared the previous wreck, Hart said.
A beige 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by 84-year-old Mary Wood of Sebring was in the southbound left turn lane. Wood was waiting to cross into the shopping plaza.
She told police she waited until it was clear and turned, which was when she got hit in the passenger side by a northbound white 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by 18-year-old Alicia Brake.
Brake said the van pulled out in front of her and she was unable to brake in time.
Both women were wearing seat belts. Brake refused medical transport, but Wood was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center with pain in her face and chest, possibly from the deployed airbag, Hart said.
Both cars had $5,000 in damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Both women said they had a green light, but a witness — a driver behind Brake — told police he and Brake had a green light.
Wood has been cited with violation of the right of way.
“Anytime you’re making a turn, at a stop sign or a light, you have to yield the right of way to through traffic,” Hart said, even without a red arrow to say “don’t go.”
As for the wet weather, Hart had a few simple tips.
“First and foremost, slow down,” Hart said, especially for early summer’s sudden afternoon storms. “Turn on your headlights and turn your windshield wipers on. If you’re not comfortable driving in heavy rain, pull off [the road].”
Hart also recommended motorists check over their cars to make sure their equipment is in good shape: Good tread on tires and flexible rubber on their wipers.
Time is another element, he said.
“Allow yourself more time to get where you’re going. Don’t be in a rush,” Hart said.
