In Highlands County, we have felt the devastation first hand of hurricanes and their damage. When preparing for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes or tornadoes, knowing where and how to store your firearms is essential.
Flooding is proven to be the single most damaging factor to guns. The moisture from flooding takes over quickly, rusting firearms and will eat away, discolor or pit your guns. Moisture loves guns and what you would normally think is safe storage may not actually be the best spot.
The number one rule is do not store your gun inside a holster loaded. Sometimes good intentions, like storing them in holsters, may cause bigger problems.
I can’t tell you how many times folks bring in beautiful collector guns that have been stored inside a holster, sitting in a closet for years, never knowing that the Florida moisture takes a toll on the gun. The finish is worn off and the gun is pitted, which affects the value due to condition of the gun.
Remember, the number one rule, do not store your gun inside of a holster.
Second, safes are fire proof but they are not necessarily leak proof. Not all safes are made the same. Check with the manufacturer to verify if your safe is water proof. You may be surprised how many fail the test.
There are some guns that can be submerged in water without damage. Glocks, which are known to take a beating and still work, will eventually begin to corrode after being submerged for a considerable amount of time. There are rifle and shotgun cases that float, which makes easy storage for your long guns.
Corrosion also happens with ammunition. In cases of extremely high humidity or direct contact with some chemicals or water, ammunition will most certainly be ruined. We are lucky that we do not have to contend with salt water — the “Pac-man” of gun eaters and ammunitions.
If you have flooding in your home, sealable Tupper Ware is a great temporary fix. If you don’t have sealable containers you can always place them in air tight plastic bags. Water proof ammo cans for the ammunition work great. Lubricating the gun with CLP or other lubrication before storage may also help or thin layers of wax always works. These options are short term solutions.
If your firearm is showing signs of rust and pitting, address the problem immediately. Clean the gun by disassembling it and use a cleaning kit. Most kits have all the goodies to do the job right. As soon as you reasonably can, remove and return your guns to a safe place.
Did you know that Florida gun owners who do not have concealed-weapons permits could pack their firearms for two days during an emergency evacuation, under a law signed by Gov. Rick Scott? The law includes non-licensees who are forced to leave their homes during hurricanes, wildfires or other emergencies.
The responsibility of owning and protecting a gun is more important than you may think. You must think of the responsibility and think about the need to protect the public from the risk of theft/loss of firearms and ammunition.
Having a Disaster Preparedness Plan is the best way for you to anticipate, prepare for and mitigate the effect of a natural disaster.
Jeri Canale is the owner of Boom Boom’s Guns and Ammo in Sebring.
