SEBRING — A water main break in Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District Thursday afternoon caused water to flood the spoke street off the roundabout at Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard and Ponce De Leon Boulevard. Although it drained fairly quickly and the roads were soon passable, that portion of the road was closed off for repairs.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. Thursday, after Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School was released for the day. Parent pickup and bus transportation was not effected by the water main break.
District officials confirmed Friday that a Comcast Cable work truck drove over the 10-inch water line, creating the break. By 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a precautionary boil water notice for 72 hours went out to all residents of Sun ‘n Lake and Tanglewood.
The Island View Restaurant & Pub was forced to close Thursday evening as a result of the boil water notice. In a Sun ‘n Lake public meeting Friday morning, it was said that the restaurant forfeited 90 reservations for Thursday night. Discussion was had about trying to get compensation for the canceled reservations from Comcast. The restaurant reopened Friday.
“We had our utility people out there working until midnight with the help of KLB, an underground utility company. The water main has now been fixed,” Chelsea Johnson customer service supervisor and human resource personnel said.
The district is trying to lift the boil water notice as soon as possible.
“The restriction is for 72 hours but we sent off water samples to the lab Friday morning,” Johnson said. “We hope to expedite the results. We are hoping to get the samples back and the boil water notice lifted by the weekend.”
Johnson said any updates to the notice will be given through emails and/or phone calls. There will be updates on the district’s Facebook page.
For more information, call the utilities department at 863-382-2196.
