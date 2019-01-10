SEBRING — A water main break occurred Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Sun 'n Lake Improvement District. The break was off the first roundabout at Sun 'n Lake Boulevard and Ponce De Leon Boulevard. Water from the main break has flooded a portion of the Ponce De Leon spoke off the roundabout.
The area is open to traffic, according to Chelsea Johnson, the district's customer service supervisor and human resources manager. Johnson said the area is passable. Sun 'n Lake Special Improvement District General Manager Tanya Cannady was meeting with managers and was not immediately available for comment.
Johnson said an outside company working on construction within the district accidentally ran over a water line on Sun 'n Lake Boulevard. District crews are currently out repairing the break, she said.
Residents may be experiencing low to no water pressure at all on Thursday, but the district does not expect to issue a boil water notice, Johnson said. If something unexpected happens as crews repair the break and a boil water notice needs to be issued, the district will send out automated calls to residents along with an email blast.
Students from Sun 'n Lake Elementary School had already been released, so parent pick up Thursday afternoon was unaffected.
Due to the break, the Island View Restaurant will be closed Thursday evening.
