LAKE PLACID — Some much needed water projects have begun in the Town of Murals. The importance of the projects came to light after Hurricane Irma blew through the area and wreaked havoc with the town’s water systems.
The projects will interconnect the Tomoka Heights and Highway Park systems into the town’s water distribution system.
Tomoka Heights was to be the first in line for the interconnect and to also repair a bad water main. Tomoka Heights would have some 20 or so people affected if there was a problem with the system, but the AdventhHealth Lake Placid is also on that line.
“The purpose of this project is to connect the town’s water distribution system to the other two distribution systems,” said Town Engineer/Utilities Director Joe Barber.
“By interconnecting the systems, the entire system will become more reliable, in the fact that if there are issues at any of the water treatment plants, the remaining plants could provide water until repairs have been made,” Barber said. “We experienced electrical issues that were a result of power surges at the Tomoka water treatment plant during Hurricane Irma.
“Had the systems been interconnected, we would not have lost pressure and no boil water notices would have been issued,” he said.
The Highway Park subdivision has an old system that Barber initially wanted to find a grant for. In the end, he decided to ask Town Council for funding to initiate that project first because system failure could effect hundreds in the neighborhood and a grant could take years. Council funded both projects.
Estimates for both projects were given at $276,572 for the Highway Park project and $96,380 for the Tomoka Heights project.
“The winning bid was by Go Underground Inc. for the total amount of $372,952,” Barber said. “There were optional bid items for directional drilling that should reduce the price assuming they can substitute this for jack and bore construction.”
Barber said the projects are about 70% completed and he thought the rest would take a week or two. Barber does not expect there to be any interruptions to customers as a result of the construction.
“The town has a similar arrangement with the Placid Lakes water system,” Town Administrator Phil Williams said. “That connection allowed the town to supply water to Placid Lakes when their system had issues. Their customers did not suffer a service interruption.
“The same would work in reverse to protect the town if our system had an issue. This helps the town to provide a 100% reliable water system to our citizens,” Williams said.
