SEBRING — Most heroes wear capes, and sometime some wear bathing suits like the firefighters of the cities of Sebring and Avon Park.
Over the past two weeks, firefighters from both cities have completed annual water rescue training and the timing couldn’t be more appropriate as May is National Water Safety Month. Avon Park finished its training last Thursday and Sebring wrapped up theirs on Tuesday.
Assistant Chief Dirk Riley with the City of Sebring has been teaching water rescue for more than a dozen years of his 19-year career as a firefighter.
“It’s sort of a hybrid class,” Riley said. “There is a shore-based water rescue that would be done from a shore or pier. There is also the boat-based rescue. That is done the same way but you are using the boat as a platform.
“The Safe Powerboat training ensures the guys are competent at maneuvering a boat during a rescue,” he said.
Riley said training and practicing are imperative to the safety of citizens on the water whether on a boat or swimming. City of Sebring’s Capt. Austin Maddox said Riley brought the program to Avon Park last week. Avon Park Fire Chief Andrew Marcy was impressed with the methods and maneuvers on Lake Verona last Thursday.
Sebring firefighters received their training on Lake Jackson.
Maddox said the training included lessons on using a throw bag, which has 75 feet of rope to throw to a person who needs a lifeline. He said a rescuer could throw the rope to the person in trouble.
A grid system is another shore-based technique rescuers can use that was taught. Maddox said if someone went under close to shore and did not come back up, firefighters would know how to form a grid on the water to conduct a search.
Maneuvering a boat to come up next to a victim or capsized boat and getting an unconscious person onto a backboard are some of the toughest parts of training. Riley said the water rescue portion of the training is about 24 hours worth of class time and practicals in the water and about the same amount of time for the safe powerboat classes.
Riley said there are a handful of water rescue calls a year. He also said he can count too many drownings across his career, because one fatality is too many.
“It’s not a matter of if, but when they happen,” he said. “At the minimum, we train annually. When the new firefighters join, we have them do the class.
“We make sure our water training is complete before Memorial Day, which kind of kicks off the season,” Riley said. “We are gearing up for a triathlon also because we are in the water for the swimming portion. Now we are taking the boat out monthly for practice.”
For National Water Safety Month, Riley gave some swimmer safety tips. Perhaps the most important tip is to not become distracted. Cell phones and socializing can have devastating effects.
Riley recalls a day at Lake June when a woman became distracted while her kids were near the water. One sister got into trouble and the other sister went to help her. Both girls drowned on a crowded beach.
Riley said to take swimming lessons and CPR lessons, swim with a buddy and pay attention.
“Put the cell phone down and pay attention to the kids,” Riley said. “Whenever you have kids near the water, be vigilant for your child. Don’t expect others to watch your child. If you have to get something or use the restroom, assign a responsible person to watch a child.”
As for safety on a boat, Riley said to take a class similar to driver’s education.
“Become competent, and be aware of your surroundings,” Riley said. “Don’t drink and boat. The more educated we are, the safer we will all be.”
