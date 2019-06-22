SEBRING — Demolition crews this past week started taking down Lake Placid’s former Bank of America building for a much-anticipated Wawa station.
The company has cleared two other locations down to sand lots on U.S. 27 northbound in Sebring, at Highlands Avenue and Valerie Boulevard, but those anticipating a cup of Wawa coffee will have to stare at those sand lots for a while.
Officials at City of Sebring Building Department said Wawa hasn’t pulled a construction permit for the Highlands Avenue location yet. It’s believed the company is shopping for contractors at this time.
The company has a reputation for not taking long to get construction underway, but it also has a reputation of making sure things are ready before opening doors or even turning dirt.
Greg Karlson of Advantage Realty #1, who has worked with the company to secure sites, said company officials wanted to have all three sites on track to open at the same time, and are working to keep them all on the same pace.
The Lake Placid site, at U.S. 27 and Dal Hall Boulevard, closed on June 12 for $1.85 million, Karlson said.
The site plan, filed with Highlands County Development Services, Planning Department, calls for a 5,636-square-foot building with a right-in-only entrance on U.S. 27, a right-in/right-out entrance on Dal Hall Boulevard and full access through the South Highlands Shopping Center (Publix SuperMarket), according to Joedene Thayer, planning supervisor for the county.
The Valerie Boulevard site reportedly required multiple willing sellers to compile the 2.3-acre parcel. It closed on Sept. 5, 2018, for $2.2 million, total, Karlson said.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission had to vacate utility easements there, and the church had to relocate.
The company plans to put a 6,119-square-foot store at that site with a full entrance — both right and left turns — on Valerie and a right-in/right-out entrance on the highway, with a short deceleration lane.
The Highlands Avenue site also had multiple sellers to a mass total of 2.7 acres. It closed March 7 with a total sale price of $1.93 million, Karlson said.
The South Sebring store would also cover 6,119 square feet under the roof on the northwest corner of U.S. 27 and Highlands Avenue — soon to be Sebring Parkway.
Entrances would include a full-service right/left turn entrance on the northeast corner, furthest from U.S. 27, and two other right-in/right-out entrances on Highlands just north of the intersection and on U.S. 27 just west of it.
The U.S. 27 entrance would also include a deceleration lane, and Wawa has agreed, by request of the Florida Department of Transportation, to pay for an extra left-turn lane for southbound traffic heading into the future Parkway.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said that wasn’t in the county’s budget for that phase of the Parkway, which is why FDOT officials cut a deal with Wawa.
However, the county will have to pay something: $40,000 to install a mast arm, as required for all traffic signals hanging on wires at an intersection that undergoes major expansion.
Howerton said a mast arm long enough to reach over all the lanes — 87 feet — will require an anchor post far larger than normal.
“We’re maxing it out,” Howerton said.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa gasoline, convenience and sandwich/coffee shops — called “the Publix of convenience stores” by a former Lake Wales city commissioner — had 600 stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and other mid-Atlantic states before making inroads into south central Florida in the last eight to nine years.
To date, the company has 150 stores in Florida, not including the three planned for Highlands County.
Other “nearby” stores include Lake Wales on U.S. 27 at Chalet Suzanne Road, Winter Haven at the corner of U.S. 17 (Third Street SW) and Avenue Q SE, Auburndale on Havendale Boulevard and Lakeland just off Interstate 4.
Karlson said Wawa and other such stores want to reach “critical mass” to get the most business possible in untapped markets like Sebring and Highlands County.
