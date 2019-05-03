SEBRING — Bruce Edward Craven, 55, of Sebring, was walking around Ridgewood Drive on Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. when he met up with two Highlands County sheriff’s deputies who were on foot patrol. The encounter ended with Craven’s arrest.
He is now facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug equipment.
The arrest report shows deputies having a “consensual encounter” with Craven when they asked if they could search his person and pockets. Craven agreed and the deputy found an “uncommonly large” folding knife in a pocket.
It was later determined that Craven did not have a concealed weapon permit. The dispatcher told the deputies that Craven had convictions in seven previous felonies.
Upon further search of Craven’s pant pockets, located in a cigarette case, was an off-white, rock-like substance in a clear wrapper. The deputies wrote in the report they thought the substance was crack cocaine, as they had seen it before on the job.
A field test of the rock-like substance proved it to be crack cocaine, which weighed less than one gram when weighed outside of its package. Craven was arrested and taken to the county jail. He is being held on $2,000 bond.
