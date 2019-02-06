SEBRING — Online video of Highlands County meetings has been suspended, pending what county administration and legal counsel can find out about ADA requirements.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the cost to provide closed captions and/or descriptive audio to those with hearing or vision impairments is “high” — $40,000-$60,000 in equipment and software, plus a per-hour charge of $100-$140 for real-time captions on live-streamed meetings.
Just Board of County Commission meetings, Vosburg said, could cost $15,000-$18,000 per year.
Vosburg told the Highlands News-Sun that the county also livestreams meetings of the Tourist Development Council. For audio recordings of other meetings, board personnel or the Clerk of the Courts Office would have to transcribe all audio for requests under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Vosburg told the Highlands News-Sun that complaints over a lack of closed captions or descriptive audio have come from form-style complaint letters sent to Highlands County and other local governments throughout Florida and the nation.
He said Florida counties have received letters in alphabetical order. Highlands’ complaint letter was from someone who does appear to have lived in Highlands County now or in the past.
He told the County Commission that YouTube.com’s closed captions, one option commissioners suggested, is not up to ADA standard for public meetings.
“In my opinion, this whole thing is kinda ludicrous,” Commission Chair Jim Brooks said. “It is what it is because of the ADA laws.”
Brooks said he’s spoken to officials in a county smaller than Highlands.
“They pulled everything,” Brooks said, including portable document format (PDF) files. “They just pulled them all rather than run the risk of being sued.”
Some have settled the claims, Brooks said.
“We’re not required to livestream our meetings,” Brooks said. “To save money, I’d say to not livestream anything.”
As reported Saturday, Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said some municipalities and counties with tight or limited budgets have been unable to accommodate requests and have removed incompatible content or shut down their sites altogether.
“That’s why we had to take (our) video and audio down,” Rybinski said.
County Commissioner Don Elwell suggested Tuesday that the Clerk could include closed captions done on archived video files, after the fact.
Vosburg said that would cost approximately half of the amount for livestreaming — still not cheap.
Elwell suggested also continuing the Facebook Live broadcasts of meetings. He believes that would not be an ADA issue, but County Attorney Joy Carmichael said she would want to confirm that.
Vosburg said Comcast Cable does broadcast meetings live and has closed captions for televisions designed to display them. Not everyone has that, however.
After reaching out to the Small County Coalition of Florida in Tallahassee, Vosburg was advised that documents on the Clerk’s site would be affected, as well.
Even making a tape, Brooks said, the county would need to accommodate the hearing impaired.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said most small counties are not livestreaming meetings anyway. Many have also gone to having morning and night meetings to accommodate the schedules of those who work day jobs and can’t otherwise attend.
Elwell said the hourly rate for live captions was too much for him, and supports keeping livestreaming off the website at those rates.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked if there was a way to present a disclaimer, but Carmichael said the county needs to provide reasonable access to everyone, and a disclaimer wouldn’t be a solution.
She said the county could look at posting a notice on how users can be accommodated, but her initial research shows that wouldn’t protect the county from a lawsuit.
Vosburg said ADA case law is “very involved,” and some things the county could do haven’t been vetted yet in the courts.
“I don’t think (we) necessarily want to be on the ground level of that,” Vosburg said.
Vaughn Road
In other business, the county voted to approve a final agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Park Service, for the closing of Vaughn Road and reimbursement of half of the county’s cost for fixing that road’s single-lane bridge over Charlie Creek.
A memorandum of understanding has been sent to DEP to have the state pay $36,943, half of the $73,886 repair cost.
County commissioners approved their side of the agreement, with the understanding that the state will approve it, as well.
Elwell asked if the Park Service planned to open the equestrian park along that road, once it’s closed. Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green told him the Park Service has that choice.
Brooks said, from his tour of the road with park officials, they don’t want to open the park until the road is closed to motor vehicles.
Green said the county will move the metal gate from its current spot, about a half-mile down the unpaved road to where the pavement ends. The county will also widen that T-junction to let garbage trucks turn around, Green said.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said he doesn’t think the matter will take more than three more months to resolve — long enough for all parties involved to review land surveys in the agreement.
