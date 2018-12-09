AVON PARK — On Tuesday, Dec. 11, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Wells Motor Co. will host a Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser for Park Elementary students.
During the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event, parents and friends of the school, will have the opportunity to earn money for Park Elementary students by taking a brief test drive in the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid – the only hybrid minivan available on the market.
Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may drive and earn on the school’s behalf. Wells Motor Co. will provide vehicles and staff to assist drivers with fundraising test drives and any questions they may have.
For each test drive taken during the fundraising event, Chrysler will donate $10 to Park Elementary. As an added incentive, the Chrysler brand will also offer Park Elementary a chance to earn additional funding by doubling its contribution and donating $20 per test drive. Schools can earn up to $3,000 in funding.
“For over 25 years, The Chrysler brand has been helping to raise money for elementary schools like Park Elementary,” said Southeast Business Center Regional Director, Carlos Jimenez. “The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event will offer Avon Park parents and families a chance to experience the capabilities of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivan, conveniently while attending an event in support of a cause that is personal to them.”
Additionally, all test drive participants will be entered into the 2018 FCA US National Sweepstakes at registration, for a chance to win $45,000 towards an eligible vehicle from any one of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck and FIAT brands.
For more information, visit cars4classrooms.com.
