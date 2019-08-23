SEBRING — Robert James “Jimmy” Wells, 46, is still on his way to trial.
Negotiations between his attorney, Peter Brewer, and Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby have broken down. His cases were all continued Wednesday to the Sept. 18 pre-trial docket.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin told the Highlands News-Sun that he couldn’t comment on the nature of the plea negotiations, or even on a formal offer, if there was one.
To his knowledge, no formal offer had been made. Attorneys simply couldn’t reach an agreement.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada told attorneys Wednesday that they have until mid-September to “tell me what you’ve been able to calendar” in the way of depositions, hearings or anything else they need to get done before Wells’ cases go to trial.
He warned that available hearing dates for September have closed and October was “slowly disappearing.”
Brewer said Highlands County sheriff’s detectives seized Wells’ desktop computer, but haven’t examined it yet, so he still needs to find out through discovery what, if anything, is on that hard drive that may come up at trial.
He also mentioned some “constitutionality issues” with regard to the laws involved in Wells’ cases.
Wells faces 32 separate cases of grand theft and/or fraud in connection with his roofing business’ failure to provide services to clients. Charges listed for him on the Wednesday felony court docket include:
• 29 different levels of grand theft,
• two charges of scheming to defraud,
• a charge of theft between $20,000 and $100,000, and
• two drug possession charges.
Estrada also asked Wells if he was sure he didn’t want to push for a plea agreement.
“You understand the potential maximum penalty if you’re convicted on every charge?” Estrada asked. “That’s a lot of years.”
Wells answered that he understood.
Cases against him, for which his daughter will be required to testify under the terms of her plea agreement, involve a total of $340,000 allegedly taken from customers without providing proper services.
Christina Wells, 27, served as vice president of Wells Roofing Company in Lake Placid. She must serve 10 years probation on a charge of grand theft of more than $20,000 and five years probation for obtaining property with a worthless check.
She also must complete 100 community service hours, pay back $36,747 taken from Sunniland Corporation with the worthless check and testify truthfully at all hearings, depositions and trials involving her father.
Victims have also filed civil suits against Robert Wells.
