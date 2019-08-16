SEBRING — The murder case against Virgil Lee West of Lorida has worked through the court system for four years, and is not likely to see trial before January.
At issue now is a motion West made with the District Court of Appeal, Second District, to overturn Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada’s denial of immunity under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.
The law allows use of deadly force if a person reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent imminent death, great bodily harm or a forcible felony.
Arrest reports state that 24-year-old West originally faced charges of first-degree murder, shooting through a vehicle and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the July 14, 2015 death of Shawn Zeigler, 44, of Lorida.
Also injured in the shooting was Carrie Leaphart, now 40, also of Lorida. West faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting her several times.
She was in critical condition for a month in a Fort Pierce hospital and is still recovering.
Highlands County Jail lists West with additional charges. He is being held without bond on any and all murder or attempted murder charges. Bail on the remaining charges, according to jail records, totals $470,000.
Arrest reports said West was driving a truck at 6:57 p.m. July 14, 2015, down White Oak Road in Lorida. He passed a couple on a golf cart: Zeigler and Leaphart.
West told Highlands County sheriff’s deputies he and Leaphart exchanged obscene gestures.
His truck stalled down the road, and the golf cart headed toward him, reports said.
He told deputies he felt threatened and got out holding a .38-caliber revolver.
After having a few words with Zeigler and pointing the gun at them, Zeigler moved toward him, and West fired several times at his chest.
He allegedly told deputies he “snapped” and was tired of the couple bullying him.
He also allegedly told deputies he threw the spent shell casings and the gun out the window when a law enforcement vehicle turned around behind him. Deputies later found the gun where West said, in a ditch near Haywood Taylor Boulevard and Airport Road.
In his “stand your ground” hearing, held over three days in February, Public Defender Robert Gray argued that West did not need to provide evidence or witnesses to proceed under the Stand Your Ground Law, but noted a history of violence between the couple and West.
He alleged the couple carried knives and firearms, and used methamphetamine.
Allegedly, Gray said, West had done all he could to avoid being harassed by them, and said others had restraining orders against them. However, he said the couple advanced on West, seemingly reaching for weapons.
Gray also said the couple had trespass orders against them for West, his landlord and the Lorida General Store, considered the heart of that community.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin argued that the law, as written, allows use of deadly force if a person reasonably believes it’s necessary to prevent deadly force against them, with emphasis on “reasonable” and “necessary.”
Despite any bad conduct by a victim, Houchin said, the law looks at the incident, during which West never saw a weapon on Zeigler and didn’t know if he had one.
In Leaphart’s case, Houchin said she was fleeing when West fired at her.
Houchin argued that West could not prove an overt act of aggression or violence from the couple.
In contrast, Houchin referred to Jefferson v. State where a man and his roommate got in a fight on Sept. 2, 2017, which resulted in the roommate getting stabbed.
That defendant ran outside, flagged people down and asked them to call 911, Houchin said, unlike West, whom he said could not make a case for shooting both.
He had a truck, a cell phone and had several other weapons, Houchin said: brass knuckles, a baseball bat, a machete, a six-shot revolver, extra ammunition and multiple speed loaders.
Houchin argued West also did not call for help from deputies or emergency medical services, and fled at high speed in a truck that had stalled a few moments earlier.
Throwing the gun out of the truck also does not speak to self-defense, he said.
Gray objected to Houchin’s line of argument without evidence. Houchin said he would present at trial how the gun had five spent casings and one live one, but the speed loaders in the truck floorboard were empty and the cab had spent and live casings in it, suggesting West may have reloaded and kept shooting.
Gray re-asserted allegations that the victims were the aggressors in this case, with a history of threats against West, which Gray said satisfies the statute rules.
During the hearing, Estrada said Gray made a basic case for Stand Your Ground, but was reluctant to rule on it given the questions raised by Houchin and possible changes to the law from pending cases in front of the Florida Supreme Court.
His case has been continued several times since then, and now has a hearing date of Jan. 8, 2020, with jury selection apparently set for Jan. 13, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.