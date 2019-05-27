SEBRING — Sebring Middle Assistant Principal Shawn West was selected by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to move up to principal at the school.
Sebring Middle Principal Seth Lambert had previously announced that he was stepping down from the principal position at the school.
In an email, Longshore stated, “I am pleased to announce that Shawn West has been named the new principal of Sebring Middle School. Congratulations, Shawn!”
On Friday, Longshore informed Highlands News-Sun that Lambert will remain as principal of Sebring Middle until July 1 and then move to the position of dean of students at Memorial Elementary School.
She said there will be an announcement early next week on who will be filling the position of assistant superintendent of secondary programs.
Personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board.
Longshore said the principals are doing a great job and she had no plans to make any changes at the end of the school year.
Also, the district was conducting interviews Friday for the new position of director of safety and security.
The applicants are: Harry Bryant — director/CEO of Highlands Hope Infant and Child Care; John Canfield — previously worked for Office of Technical Assistance, Economic Crimes advisor; Michael Haley — assistant principal at Sebring High School; Kerry Lanier — Resource teacher at the Heartland Educational Consortium; Mark Schrader — adjunct professor at Webber International University and retired from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Delmar Vohs — currently works for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.