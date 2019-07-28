SEBRING — Free lunch for all students, the school bus pass card system, additional security measures and a few administrative changes are among “what’s new” for the 2019-20 school year, which starts Aug. 12 for Highlands County students.
Through a federal program, The School Board of Highlands County will be offering free lunch to every student in addition to the already free breakfast it provides.
The Community Eligibility Provision allows schools and school districts in high-poverty communities to serve meals at no cost to all students through the existing National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs, without requiring schools to collect paper applications for free or reduced-price eligibility.
The à la carte items will continue to require payment.
The district is expecting the delivery of nine new school buses, but there has been a delay and they could arrive after the start of the school year.
Transportation Director Willie Hills said the manufacturer ran into a snag with some of the air conditioners, which had some recalls, so they are expecting the buses around mid-August.
The Transportation Department will be phasing in the system that tracks student bus ridership with students having a card that they pass next to a card reader as they get on and off their bus.
A pilot program of the system was conducted the last six weeks of the 2018-19 school year involving six regular school buses and two ESE buses with a total of about 300 students from Avon and Park elementary schools.
Hills said they will start using the system around the second week of school at Avon and Park elementary schools. Plans call for the next implementation of the system in early September at Cracker Trail Elementary and Hill-Gustat Middle.
“Before the end of the school year, my plan is to have all the schools on line with the program,” he said.
Parents will find a new way to check the bus routes helpful by going online to www.infofinderi.com. Click on Florida and then Highlands, which opens a portal to enter your address to get the bus stops and bus numbers for the schools in your area.
Sebring High School had its new bleachers installed recently after Avon Park High got new bleachers last summer.
Sebring High Principle Kim Ervin said they really do look great and give the gym a more up-to-date look.
“Besides being more comfortable, we now have handrails on both sides to assist people when walking up to higher rows,” she noted. “There is also a feature that allows sections on the bottom row to be pushed in to accommodate wheelchairs or motorized chairs.”
All the instructional positions are filled at Sebring High.
They are now fully staffed, with the hiring on Wednesday of the last teacher for World History, Ervin said.
“Our new assistant principal is David Holder who comes to us with four years of assistant principal experience in Osceola County, she said. “We are excited to have him on board.”
The high schools now have a security booth at their front gate for the person that will monitor traffic coming in and leaving the campus.
The new position of gate monitor is still in the development process, Ervin said. “As soon as the process is complete, we will be able to advertise and hire. Until that happens, we will hire a substitute to temporarily fill the position.”
Fred Wild Elementary will have slightly longer school day for additional reading/language arts instruction. The school day start time remains at 7:30 a.m., but the end of the school day has been pushed back 20 minutes to 2:20 p.m., which increases the daily instructional time from 390 to 410 minutes.
The Highlands Virtual School (HVS) has added more teachers including a teacher for the expansion of the online school to the elementary level — kindergarten through fifth-grade.
New faces in administrative positions include: Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Programs Iris Borgehese, Sebring Middle Principal Shawn West, Fred Wild Elementary Principal Megan Moesching, Director of Safety and Security Michael Haley and Human Resources Manager Ana Guedes.
