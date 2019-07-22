SEBRING — Students head back to school on Aug. 12. Most will be fresh-faced, well-stocked with school supplies and wearing the latest trends in fashion if commercials are to be believed. Living in the real world, anyone who has had kids in school knows there is an extensive supply list, clothing is recycled from the previous year or are hand-me-downs, and some children go without school supplies.
It has been common knowledge for years that teachers buy extra supplies, snacks and incentive items for their classrooms and have a limited amount to spend.
Teachers may have to reach into their own pockets to purchase items for their class they deem necessary. Teachers may only deduct $250 if filing head of household or $500 if married to a teacher and filing jointly, according to the Internal Revenue Service. Highlands County teacher salaries start at $39,000.
Every year there are school drives to help teachers gather enough materials to fill the gaps for all their students. Instead of simply donating items that may or may not be on a teacher’s wish list, Highlands News-Sun asked Highlands County teachers what they really wanted via social media. The responses were swift and many. Many teachers asked for the same items over and over.
A pattern emerged and it is being shared here so when shoppers are out at sales, they can pick up an extra item to donate.
Pencils, preferably Ticonderoga, were very high on the list. “Heavy duty” electric pencil sharpeners to sharpen all those Ticonderoga pencils were asked for by many teachers. Kleenex facial tissues and Clorox wipes for germ control. A must-have was Expo dry erase markers, which probably shared a three-way tie with the other listed supplies.
Headphones and ear buds were probably the next highest requested items on the informal survey. Three-inch binders were asked for as well. Glue sticks, notebooks, pens, ruled notebook paper, crayons, copy paper, hand sanitizer and baby wipes were all wanted items.
Some items that wound up on our survey that did not have any duplicates were a Scotch tape dispenser, as one teacher’s went missing last year; she didn’t point any fingers. Another unique request was curtains for ceiling-to-floor windows. Not everyone’s wish list will be the same.
When in doubt, a gift card to your student’s school or teacher for stores that carry school supplies is a practical solution.
Anyone wanting to donate supplies may wish to take advantage of the Tax Free Holiday, which runs Aug. 2 to midnight Aug. 6.
The Heartland Association of Realtors, Inc. has a few offices participating in the school supply drives. According to Association Executive Sheila Richards, the supplies will stay in the county.
“We value education,” she said. “We have to do continuing education every year in order to renew our licenses. We want our kids to have the tools to be prepared to learn. It doesn’t matter where you drop off supplies; just do it.”
There are many local places to bring donations, and of course, the schools will take them. Other places to donate include:
Lake Placid Police Department at 8 N Oak Ave.
Lake Placid VFW Post 3880 at 1224 County Road 621 East.
Lake Placid Title Co., 137 Tower St.
Pepper Natural Health & Wellness, 2827 Alt US Hwy 27 S, Sebring
Advanced All Service Real Estate 1843 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring.
Heartland Association of Realtors 815 U.S. 27 S. in Sebring.
KISS 107.5 801 U.S. 27 S. in Avon Park from 2-6 p.m.
COPS ADAPT team at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 400 S. Eucalyptus St., Sebring.
This list may grow as drop-off locations are added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Better pay compare to surrounding counties and the state of Florida
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.