What to bring to a shelter

General shelters allow approximately 20 square feet per person. Do not bring anything that is not absolutely necessary for a 24-48 hour stay.
• Food: If you have the need for special foods (Ensure) you may bring them with you. High-energy foods such as peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars, trail mix, and other snack foods may be a good idea if you get hungry in between meals. If necessary bring special dietary foods — such as diabetic, low salt, liquid diet, baby food and formula. Don’t forget a manual can opener.
• Clothing and bedding: One complete change of clothing including footwear; A sleeping bag and pillow; Rain gear and sturdy shoes.
• Personal items: Washcloth, small towel, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, sanitary napkins, paper towels, toilet paper, towelettes.
• Medications, First-Aid supplies: Medications that are clearly marked with your name, dosage, type of medication, and prescribing physician. You must be able to take all medications by yourself. Any dressing changes needed.
• Important papers: Identification and valuable papers (insurance documents, etc.); Name and address of doctors; Name and address of nearest relative not living in area.
• Pets: Pets are not allowed at general shelters unless they are service animals. See Pets and Shelters on the county’s website.
• Miscellaneous: Bring a cell phone if you have one. Games, cards, toys, battery powered radios, flashlights (no candles or lanterns), batteries, or other reasonable items you may need are also welcome. Take a bath and eat before you leave home.
• Not allowed: alcoholic beverages, or weapons. Smoking is not allowed in shelters.
