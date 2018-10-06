SEBRING — If it feels like another endless hot Florida summer it’s because September 2018 was one of the warmest on record in central Florida.
The good word is that the afternoon high temperatures will likely drop a little next week from around 90 degrees Fahrenheit to the mid 80s, but conditions in the tropics will keep the humidity up in the 75 percent range.
Sebring resident Skip Adams said as other parts of the country start to cool off, Floridians get eager for a break from the heat.
“Eight months of 90s so we are ready for some upper 70s and 80s; 60s in the morning would be nice,” he said. “Several people including myself have said the last couple of mornings have been different.
“It doesn’t last long, but when you wake up early like most of us do, it is not that hot feeling yet, but we are waiting for that ‘Aha!’ feeling.”
After 38 years in Florida, Adams said he knows how it works with eight months of temperatures in the 90s.
National Weather Service forecaster Tony Hurt said Friday an area of tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean could provide an increase in moisture next week in central Florida, which will increase rainfall chances for the area.
“With the cloud cover and potential rainfall the temperatures will be down a few degrees from where they have been with the drier weather,” he said.
September 2018 was one of the warmest Septembers on record at several sites across the region with many locations about 2 to 5 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service in Ruskin.
For Highlands County the NWS uses data from Archbold Biological Station in Venus, which shows the average temperature was 2 degrees above normal at 81.7 degrees for the month of September.
It was a relatively dry September at Archbold with a rainfall total of 3.67 inches compared to a normal of 6.46 inches.
Hurt explained, a significant area of high pressure over the East Coast was the main driver for the hot September not only in Florida, but also Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Areas of high pressure result in sinking air that reduces cloud development and reduces precipitation, which allows those hotter days, he said.
On average the high and low for Oct. 1 in Sebring is 86 and 69 degrees, respectively. By the end of the month, Oct. 31, the average high and low is down to 81 and 61 degrees, respectively.
By Nov. 30 the average high and low in Sebring drops to a comfortable 77 and 56 degrees, respectively.
