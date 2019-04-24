TALLAHASSEE — The state Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released unemployment rates for March. Here’s how counties stacked up, with February numbers in parentheses:
• Monroe County: 2.3 percent (2.4)
• Okaloosa County: 2.8 percent (3.0)
• St. Johns County: 2.8 percent (2.9)
• Collier County: 2.9 percent (3.1)
• Orange County: 2.9 percent (3.1)
• Wakulla County: 2.9 percent (3.0)
• Alachua County: 3.0 percent (3.2)
• Lafayette County: 3.0 percent (3.1)
• Leon County: 3.0 percent (3.2)
• Seminole County: 3.0 percent (3.1)
• Union County: 3.0 percent (3.1)
• Walton County: 3.0 percent (3.2)
• Bradford County: 3.1 percent (3.2)
• Broward County: 3.1 percent (3.3)
• Clay County: 3.1 percent (3.3)
• Lee County: 3.1 percent (3.3)
• Manatee County: 3.1 percent (3.3 percent)
• Nassau County: 3.1 percent (3.2)
• Pinellas County: 3.1 percent (3.3)
• Santa Rosa County: 3.1 percent (3.2)
• Baker County: 3.2 percent (3.3)
• Hillsborough County: 3.2 percent (3.3)
• Martin County: 3.2 percent (3.4)
• Palm Beach County: 3.2 percent (3.4)
• Sarasota County: 3.2 percent (3.4)
• Brevard County: 3.3 percent (3.5)
• Columbia County: 3.3 percent (3.6)
• Duval County: 3.3 percent (3.5)
• Escambia County: 3.3 percent (3.5)
• Lake County: 3.3 percent (3.5)
• Osceola County: 3.3 percent (3.5)
- • STATE: 3.3 percent (3.4)
• DeSoto County: 3.4 percent (3.8)
• Jefferson County: 3.4 percent (3.7)
• Miami-Dade County: 3.4 percent (3.2)
• Okeechobee County: 3.5 percent (3.7)
• Suwannee County: 3.5 percent (3.7)
• Taylor County: 3.5 percent (3.7)
• Volusia County: 3.5 percent (3.7)
• Washington County: 3.5 percent (3.9)
• Gilchrist County: 3.6 percent (3.7)
• Holmes County: 3.6 percent (3.9)
• Pasco County: 3.6 percent (3.8)
• Charlotte County: 3.7 percent (3.9)
• Dixie County: 3.7 percent (4.0)
• Glades County: 3.7 percent (3.8)
• Indian River County: 3.7 percent (3.9)
• Jackson County: 3.7 percent (4.1)
• Liberty County: 3.7 percent (4.0)
• Polk County: 3.7 percent (3.9)
• Flagler County: 3.8 percent (4.1)
• Franklin County: 3.8 percent (4.4)
• Levy County: 3.8 percent (4.0)
• Madison County: 3.9 percent (4.1)
• Marion County: 3.9 percent (4.2)
• St. Lucie County: 3.9 percent (4.2)
• Calhoun County: 4.1 percent (4.6)
• Gadsden County: 4.2 percent (4.4)
• Bay County: 4.3 percent (5.0)
• Hernando County: 4.3 percent (4.6)
• Hamilton County: 4.4 percent (4.7)
• Highlands County: 4.4 percent (4.8)
• Putnam County: 4.4 percent (4.6)
• Hendry County: 4.6 percent (5.0)
• Hardee County: 4.8 percent (5.1)
• Citrus County: 4.9 percent (5.3)
• Sumter County: 4.9 percent (5.1)
• Gulf County: 5.3 percent (6.2)
- The county unemployment rates and the 3.3 percent state rate are not seasonally adjusted. The state’s seasonally adjusted rate, which is often used for monthly statewide comparisons, was 3.5 percent in March.
