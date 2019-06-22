SEBRING — Revisions to The School Board of Highlands County’s policy on Emergency Management and Emergency Preparedness lists the Avon Park Police Department as one of the primary response agencies, despite the fact that no such department exists. In October 2012, the Avon Park Police Department was downsized to only three officers in a public safety role as the city contracted with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services and coverage. The School Board’s Tuesday meeting agenda shows there will be a public hearing: report on development and consider approval to advertise the revisions to School Board Rule 8420 — Emergency Management, Emergency Preparedness, and Emergency Response Agencies for adoption. The policy lists the primary emergency response agencies that are responsible for notifying the district for each type of emergency. In the event of a fire, 12 fire departments are listed alphabetically from the Avon Park Fire Department to the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department. Under bomb threat and weapon use and hostage situations, four departments are listed: the police departments of Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Highlands News-Sun asked Avon Park City Manager David Flowers if the city had a police department. “We do not,” he replied. “We have nothing; the last officer that we had was Jason Lister and he retired as of Feb. 1. “We are maintaining the pension plan because we have still got several members in it; we are required by law to do that, but that is all we do. Everything was turned over to the sheriff,” he said. At the request of Highlands News-Sun, Deputy Superintendent of Schools Andrew Lethbridge checked the proposed policy revision and said the listing of the Avon Park Police Department was a mistake and it would be corrected. There could be some confusion because the City of Avon Park’s website does have a listing for the Avon Park Police Department. The city’s website under “Departments” and then “Public Safety” provides access to the city’s Public Safety web page that advises to call 911 in an emergency or call the sheriff’s Central Dispatch for non-emergency calls. The Avon Park Police Department is listed with a phone number that provides a directory of eight extension options (but, none to a police department): utility billing, Community Center, accounting, human resources or city manager, city clerk, code enforcement or airport, fire department and public works. An internet search for the phone number of the Avon Park Police Department yields a phone number with a recording that states it is the Avon Park Public Safety Department, advising callers to dial 911 for an emergency or press “1” for a non-emergency to be connected to the Central Dispatch number. There are extension options for police department records, code enforcement, fire department and for other calls to leave a message. In the School District’s revised policy, Highlands County Emergency Management is listed as the primary notifying agency for natural disasters, hazardous materials or toxic chemical spills, weather emergencies and exposure as a result of a manmade emergency. The Sheriff’s Office is also listed under hazardous materials and toxic chemical spills. The revised policy shows that the individual(s) responsible for contacting the listed primary emergency response agencies are: principal, assistant principal and district safety specialist.
