AVON PARK — The Wilde Building’s deteriorating condition leaves no other options for the City Council than to demolish the two-story structure at 101 W. Main St.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager David Flowers said, “the building is in terrible condition.”
He noted that anything can be done with the right amount of time and money, but asked, “does the council really want to invest in that building?”
Flowers said he didn’t know of any historical value of the building, which has had hotel rooms on the second floor and various businesses on the ground floor including a doctor, optometrist and music store.
He recommended not putting any money into it. It could be put up for sale in “as is” condition to see if someone would want to buy it for some purpose, but hopefully not for low-income housing like the last owner of the building had proposed.
It would cost the city roughly $75,000 to tear it down, which is the cost of the one proposal Flowers has received to demolish the structure down to dirt, Flowers said. For about $140,000, the building can be torn down and a parking lot built on the site.
Does the City Council want another parking lot on Main Street or have a little picnic park, which would cost less than a parking lot? Flowers asked.
“I think the building needs to come down, but if you think there is a possibility that somebody would want to buy it for whatever purpose,” he mused.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he was concerned that the building is a safety hazard and a liability. It would be preferable to sell it “as is,” but if no one buys it in a timely manner then the city is taking a risk in not tearing it down.
Flowers said the building has liability insurance now, which it didn’t have two weeks ago. It is boarded up. There was a place inside that appeared someone had spent a few nights and had a campfire, but the building is more secure now.
There have been code issues with the building for nine years and that is how the city ended up owning it, Flowers noted.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said there is no easy answer because if you tear it down, you end up with an open space on Main Street. There are some benefits to another parking lot, he offered, but it is unlikely that someone with enough money to fix the building would want to invest in it because it wouldn’t be profitable.
“I don’t see another option other than demolishing it,” he said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray agreed that demolishing the building is the only option.
Flowers said the building inspector also recommended demolition about a year ago.
He has one estimate, so he will get three estimates on the cost of demolition, Flowers said.
