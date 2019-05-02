SEBRING — A day after dealing with a massive propane tank fire south of Sebring, firefighters fought a five-acre wildfire Tuesday east of Avon Park.
The wildfire, at the corner of Riverdale Road and North Clearwater Drive, destroyed a home, a barn and nine vehicles. Unlike the propane tank facility fire, no one was injured.
Fire crews with Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR) and the Florida Forest Service got word of the fire at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday. When state firefighters arrived on the scene, the mobile home was already consumed by a fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire.
Crews got the wildfire contained by 7:04 p.m. The cause is currently under investigation by the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement.
Residents reported via social media that they took water to firefighters.
It happened just one day after Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a massive fire in a stack of propane tanks on the south side of the Kason Crisplant propane tank servicing center on Twitty Road. That fire prompted a one-mile evacuation because propane tanks had begun launching themselves in the air, landing on nearby houses and woods, lighting them ablaze.
Forest Service crews helped county crews with a wildfire by Lake Josephine, lit by embers from the fire.
HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor also said an onsite cylinder containing 50,000 pounds of the liquid petroleum gave another reason for the evacuation.
Fortunately, although the fire burned underneath it, it was not set off.
Bashoor said the small tanks holding 20 pounds of propane had enough explosive force to land as far as a quarter mile from the fire.
Wednesday morning, firefighters got called out to both sites by reports that the fires had rekindled.
The first was Twitty Road at roughly 9 a.m. Battalion Chief 1 Zack Smith said workers clearing debris had found some hot coals within the piles — often called “hot spots” — and had called them in.
County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski later reported that workers had seen ash blowing around in one part of the site and thought it was smoke.
Then, at approximately 11 a.m., a similar call came in about Riverdale Road.
State wildland firefighters had planned to be on scene, given the potential of winds and hot spots to rekindle the fire.
They were joined by three trucks and crews from Highlands Lake Fire Department to douse any rekindle and tamp down hot spots.
Local responders hold out hope for reprieve from the weather. Forecaster Richard Rude with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said he had heard about this week’s fires in Highlands County in his office in Ruskin.
He said there should be some rain on Thursday from a non-tropical low pressure heading in from the Bahamas.
“There is a chance of showers in the afternoon,” Rude said. “Thunderstorms are about 40% in the afternoon and up to 60% chance in the evening. This will not be anything overwhelming but there will be some good rain.”
On Friday, he said, the downward trend would be 20% in the morning and going back up to 40-50% in the afternoon.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Leatherman contributed to this report.
