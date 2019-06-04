SEBRING — The afternoon downpours that Central and South Florida are known for have not arrived yet, leaving grass, like hay, and plants wilting. However, despite the heat and arid conditions, Highlands County’s risk of wildfires are low, according to Meteorologist Tony Hurt with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast takes in to consideration the rain and atmospheric conditions.
“The relative humidity has been over the critical threshold of 35%,” Hurt said. “The area has had sufficient moisture to keep the relative humidity up in the afternoons.”
Hurt said humidity usually burns off in the afternoon and therefore the wildfire risk would increase later in the day.
He explained there is a southerly wind flow with a subtropical ride, or Bermuda High, centered in the Atlantic Ocean currently.
“It’s strongest in the summer and that helps to promote wind flow and that brings more moisture from the Caribbean and the tropics,” he said. “The conditions are not good for wildfire potential.”
The good news is, Hurt says there may be a break in our dry spell that will reduce the area’s wildfire risk even further.
Hurt said Highlands County could see a 30-40% chance of precipitation from mid-week into the weekend. Even better, he thinks it’s possible for the county to see its normal daily summer rain showers on the horizon.
“There’s evidence that the week of June 15, there could be an increase in afternoon showers,” Hurt said.
While that’s great for wildfires, it is a double-edged sword, Hurt said. The increase of lightning associated with afternoon thunderstorms can increase the likelihood of fires set by Mother Nature.
Hurt warned the risk factors do not include the human factor, such as yard burns that escape, sparks from chains dragging on asphalt near dry grass, careless extinguishing of cigarettes, among other situations.
For a listing of active wildfires and tips for responsible burning, visit freshfromflorida.com and follow the many educational links or visit noaa.gov for an up-to-date forecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.