SEBRING — “He’s a big time friend of mine. When he called, I came out and helped him.” Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson has nothing but nice things to say about Sebring resident and U.S. Army veteran Glenn Moore.
Moore and Anderson met when Anderson was a teenager. Anderson’s father subcontracted some construction work through Moore.
“Glenn’s been in the construction trade most of his life,” Anderson said. “Any chance to help him out I do.”
Moore left the Army in the early 1980s with knee problems including a torn tendon that got worse over time. He also suffers from a head injury he sustained while on leave during his Army days.
The condition causes him to black out for periods of time. This can happen anywhere at anytime, so Moore makes sure that he is never alone for too long. This makes constructing your own home a bit difficult, if not dangerous.
But that didn’t stop Moore from conceiving a new home for his family. A new house that is bigger and better than the small place they had been living in for years. He wanted to leave a legacy for his family. He obtained a bank loan to start the project, so he had the old house torn down in order to put the new one on the same piece of land.
Then Hurricane Irma hit. The bank canceled the loan and the house could no longer be built for the original contracted amount.
Moore was faced with a tighter budget while renting a temporary home while he constructed the new one. The extra monthly expense of the rent, something he didn’t have to worry about before because the old house was paid for, put a strain on his bottom line.
Today, Moore is on full disability for his medical issues, making his wife the only one working in the household of four. This can put a stress on any family, financially and emotionally.
Working in the construction industry for more than 30 years had given Moore an impressive amount of knowledge and skill, but it’s also built him a lot of friends and professional relationships, like the one with Anderson.
“Garrett came down to help with setting roof trusses,” Moore said. “As well as donating thousands of dollars out of his own pocket to help out.”
In fact, Moore talks about “lots of people coming out of the woodwork” to help out with their time and skill. From subcontractors to ordinary citizens, he has received help building his house from all walks of life.
James Anderson and Promise Technologies worked on the roof and pulled the necessary permits at no cost to Moore. Hayes Aluminum and Aaron Electric pitched in as well.
Moore couldn’t say enough good things about the folks at the Pro Desk inside Home Depot. Moore was also grateful to Amanda Gaskins for painting the entire exterior of the house and agreeing to do the same on the inside.
Moore was also thankful for the generosity and help from Robert Dewson, Chance Ward and Greg Hartt. According to Moore, many of them “still come around to help.”
The community isn’t all that has come to rally behind Moore and this project. His family has been there every step of the way and continues to support him.
“My family has come together so much,” Moore said.
Moore has three children who will be living in the new house, but he also has four more from a previous marriage. His current wife, Lisa, has been his rock through the whole process.
“Hard to find someone like her,” Moore said. His wife and one of his sons work full-time jobs, but still find time to help with laying insulation and hanging drywall.
The house has come a long way in a short amount of time, but it still has a lot of work to be done before Moore and his family can move in. Moore said he looks to be done by the end of December.
