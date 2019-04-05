SEBRING — Ariana Alexis Jacobs, 18, address redacted from arrest report, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies the evening of April 1. She is facing three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two misdemeanor counts of battery, causing bodily harm.
The victims will not be identified in a domestic violence case.
According to the arrest report, Jacobs’ violence was directed at three children ages 10, 11 and 13. The report stated she told the deputy the children were disobeying her so she got a leather belt that had a metal belt buckle on the end of it and tried to hit them with the buckle. Authorities say one of the kids tried to outrun Jacobs but was unable to get away and had multiple injuries to the body.
Jacobs punched a male’s face with her fist. When the minor tried to get away from the suspect, Jacobs grabbed a kitchen knife and chased him while threatening “I will stab you.” The minor ran outside and tried to get away from the suspect. According to the arrest report, a victim said Jacobs told them, “I don’t care if I have to kill all of you.”
The victims said they feared for their lives in a recorded statement to law enforcement.
Deputies found the knife used to threaten the children behind the refrigerator, right where the victims told authorities it would be.
As of Wednesday, Jacobs is in the Highlands County Jail on $10,000 bond.
