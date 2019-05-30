SEBRING — Police got a report on Sunday of an assault with a knife, four hours after the fact, and have arrested a woman in the case.
Melissa Jan Manley, 41, of Sebring, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was still in jail on Wednesday, in lieu of $1,000 bond.
The alleged incident took place between 4-5 a.m. Sunday, according to arrest reports.
Police responded to a call on Grand Avenue, in the Washington Heights area of Sebring, and were told by a woman there that she was sitting in the living room of the apartment, watching television, when Manley allegedly walked into that room with a knife in her hand.
Arrest reports state that Manley, allegedly, approached the other woman at the couch, held the knife one to two feet from her throat and said, “I’m going to stab you.”
Allegedly, Manley then turned around and went back to her room, reports state.
The knife was described as 6 inches long with a black handle and black blade.
The victim told police she believed Manley would act on that threat, and she was afraid for her life.
She also told police she had had no previous problems with Manley.
Police detained Manley and read her Miranda rights to her, reports state, and Manley allegedly agreed to talk.
Her statement was redacted from reports under the exemption to the Florida Government in the Sunshine statute that restricts statements by defendants that might be construed as a confession or admission of guilt.
Based on other parts of the report, Manley made allegations about the victim, but those allegations were redacted with the rest of the statement.
The victim told police those allegations were false.
Police found a knife in Manley’s purse that was 7 inches long, with the blade open, reports said. It had a silver blade and black handle.
