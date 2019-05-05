SEBRING — A woman who allegedly led a deputy on a chase through Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring stands charged with driving under the influence and cruelty to children.
Yahzeel Santos-Rios, 21, of Avon Park and her male passenger allegedly had two children asleep in the back seat, not strapped into seat belts or safety seats. When asked why she didn’t stop for the deputy’s lights and sirens, she said she thought he was an ambulance, and she was pulling off the road several times to let him by.
The initial 911 call at 4:25 a.m. last Saturday reported a red truck stopped in a turn lane at U.S. 27 and Valerie/Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard. The caller said both the driver and passenger were “passed out” and the truck had been just sitting there.
The caller said she’d park behind the truck with flashers on, arrest reports said.
Nine minutes later, at 4:34 a.m., a deputy arrived to find the red truck and the caller’s car, as described, still sitting there at a solid green light.
As the deputy got out to make contact with the driver of the truck, it began to drive away.
The deputy activated his lights to do a traffic stop, but the truck turned left onto Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, reports said.
Once there, going 27 mph, it drifted from the left lane to the right. The deputy turned on his siren, but the truck drifted into the turn lane for the hospital entrance.
It then overshot the turn, ran over a curb and continued driving parallel to the road, on the grass. It narrowly missed an emergency vehicle warning sign, and continued on the grass until reaching the Highlands County Fire Rescue station.
An ambulance parked there, paged out for this incident, was still in the driveway. The operator activated the ambulance lights to warn the driver of the truck, who then took the truck back over the curb and continued to the first roundabout.
Reports said the driver went around the circle once before veering off north on Ponce de Leon Boulevard, swinging wide into the right lane in the process.
From there, the truck accelerated to 35 mph, still drifting left and right, reports said. It slowed to a stop several times, but never actually stopped and kept going.
Speeds went up to 40 mph, reports said. The truck turned left on Savona Drive, and followed that road to Belmar Drive, going off the road twice, reports said.
At Belmar Drive, the truck turned right, leaving the roadway again, reports said.
The truck kept going until it reached a cul-de-sac. The driver attempted to turn around slowly, at which point the deputy stepped out of his car, pointed his gun at the driver, identified himself and ordered her to stop and show her hands.
Once another deputy arrived, they removed the driver — identified as Santos-Rios — and her male passenger, handcuffed both, and put them in separate patrol cars.
As they removed the passenger from the truck, a beer bottle fell to the ground and they saw a case of beer and an open bottle of Crown Royal in the passenger seat.
The deputy also saw two small children asleep in the back seat. One in a child safety seat was not strapped in. The other, laying down on the back seat, was also not buckled in.
According to arrest reports, she failed field sobriety tests.
Back at the Highlands County Jail, she initially refused to give a breath sample until being informed that having a driver’s license is an implied consent to such tests.
She gave her first breath sample at 6:47 a.m., more than two hours from the initial 911 call. It measured 0.057.
The second sample, at 6:50 a.m., was 0.059.
The deputy asked her to submit a blood test, but Santos-Rios refused, reports said.
Given an average alcohol metabolization rate of 0.0.15 grams per 210 liters, the deputy estimated her blood alcohol level at 4:34 a.m. to be 0.03 higher, making it 0.089 — above the legal limit.
She was cited with DUI, fleeing/attempting to elude and no valid driver’s license, and given a court date of June 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.