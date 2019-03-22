SEBRING — A traffic stop Tuesday night on Hammock Road resulted in a warning for bad equipment, a consensual search of the car, and methamphetamine charges.
Natalie Weires, 40, of Sebring has been charged with possession of both methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. As of Wednesday afternoon, she was in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $4,000 bond.
The traffic stop took place at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Hammock Road and Lakewood Road. A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy had stopped her 2013 Ford Explorer for an equipment violation, and had written her a warning.
The deputy then asked her if she would consent to a search of the vehicle, which she did, according to arrest reports.
The deputy took a purse from the front seat and brought it to where Weires was standing, in front of the patrol car.
He asked if there was anything in there that didn’t belong to her and, reports said, she told him there shouldn’t be.
A folded dollar bill in her wallet allegedly had a white crystal-like substance inside it, reports said. The deputy folded the bill back up and then read Miranda rights to Weires.
When asked about the crystal-like substance in the dollar bill, she said she was framed, according to reports.
The crystal field-tested positive for methamphetamine, reports said, and weighed a tenth of a gram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.