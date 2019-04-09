LAKE PLACID — A man died unexpectedly in Lake Placid, and Highlands County deputies secured the house.
That didn’t stop someone from breaking in over the weekend and trying to steal several items from the house before relatives arrived. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has charged Malinda Marie Chappel, 45, of Sebring, with armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.
She is being held at Highlands County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
On Friday, sheriff’s deputies investigated the unattended death of a 72-year-old man on Georgia Pine Road in Lake Placid. His next of kin was his sister, age not reported, who became executor of his estate.
According to arrest reports, she requested deputies secure the house and hold the keys in evidence until she could arrive from Michigan.
Two days later, on Sunday, the deputy checked on the house and found a blue Toyota Corolla in the driveway, along with a silver Dodge Neon across the street.
The three people in the Dodge told the deputy they were friends of the man who died, had heard about his death and had driven by to see if it was true.
The Toyota was not occupied, but the seats and floorboards were covered in DVDs, power tools/equipment and boxes containing various items.
The deputy saw a flag in the vehicle he had last seen inside the house, reports said, and called for backup.
Preliminary investigation showed someone had lifted the hurricane shutter over a garage window and pushed the window out to get inside the house.
Reports said deputies found two people inside, one of whom was Chappel.
Deputies also found a 12-gauge shotgun, which had been in a room to the rear of the residence and was now moved to a central spot, closer to the front door.
Several other weapons and power tools, known to have been in the residence when the man died, were also missing, reports said.
A statement was taken from Chappel, but was redacted from reports under the Florida open records law exemption for potential confessions.
Truly the lowest form of humanity. If I say more, I will have said too much.
