ARCADIA — A Port St. Lucie woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Saturday, Feb. 23 on State Road 70 in DeSoto County west of the Highlands County line.
Linda Wood, 68, was transported to DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Arcadia after the accident, which occurred at 8:30 a.m. She suffered fatal injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
She was the sole passenger in a 1997 Mercury Marquis, which was driven by David Wood, 64, of Port St. Lucie, who was also transported to DeSoto Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
David Wood was driving west on SR 70, west of S.E. Highlands County Line Road, when the vehicle traveled in a northwesterly direction onto the northern shoulder of the highway and over the eastern canal embankment located on the northern shoulder. The car became airborne, the report shows. The front of the vehicle collided with the western canal embankment.
