SEBRING — At about 1 a.m. Sunday, two men dropped off a deceased woman at AdventHealth Sebring’s Emergency Department.
Deputies have since identified the two men, but the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released their names, citing that the case is still under investigation. The woman was identified as Rebecca Stephenson, 53, of Chillicothe, Ohio.
Deputies are still investigating the circumstances and cause of her death. Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said Monday detectives will have to wait for autopsy reports.
“But we are still investigating, so we may learn more as we go,” Dressel said via text. “But at this time, there does not appear to be any connections with the races [12 Hours of Sebring].”
According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the unknown men left Stephenson without giving the health care professionals any information on her. There is no word on how deputies or hospital staff identified her.
On Sunday afternoon, Dressel confirmed Stephenson was in Sebring visiting a friend. He also confirmed that the next of kin had been notified.
Security cameras were able to capture the two men. One man was dressed in blue jeans and a black shirt with a white T-shirt under it. He is wearing several necklaces. The image showed close-cropped brown hair.
The other man was dressed all in black, including a black baseball cap that hides his face.
Anyone with further information can contact Detective David Pearlman at 863-402-7200 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
People may also leave tips anonymously by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-tips or emailing heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.