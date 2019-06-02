LAKE PLACID — A 63-year-old Lake Worth woman was injured seriously in a Friday evening accident involving three vehicles on State Road 70.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, around 9:09 p.m., a 2005 white Buick Century driven by 63 year-old Rosetta Scott of Lake Worth was stopped in the westbound lane of SR 70 facing south. A 2017 Ford F-150 driven by 59-year-old Ralph Edwin Samons of Dade City was traveling west on SR 70 approaching the Buick.
The report states the county as Highlands County, but there is no further information providing what part of SR 70 the accident occurred.
A 2016 Subaru Impreza came to a complete stop in the eastbound lane facing east, the report states. The driver of the F-150 and the driver of the Subaru stated that the Buick did not have any lights illuminating from it.
The driver of the F-150 stated he saw the Buick at the last minute and began to apply the brakes. The front of the F-150 collided with the left side of the Buick. The F-150 came to final rest partially in the westbound land of SR 70 and the paved shoulder facing west.
The Buick rotated counter clockwise and the rear of the vehicle collided with the front of the Subaru, the report shows. The Buick came to final rest partially in the east and westbound lanes of SR 70 facing a northeasterly direction.
The Subaru rotated slightly clockwise, coming to final rest partially in the eastbound lane of SR 70 and the paved shoulder facing a southeasterly direction.
The crash caused a complete road blockage of SR 70, the report states. The driver of the Buick was flown to Lawnwood Medical Center, Fort Pierce, with serious injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.