LORIDA — A woman who’d been told last Thursday, May 23, to leave a house and not come back was discovered the next morning sleeping on the couch.
Samantha Julia Pollack, 28, was arrested Friday, May 24 on a trespassing charge, and is still in the Highlands County Jail, without bond.
She was arrested as recently as May 4 on charges of battery on an officer, cruelty to a child, resisting an officer with violence and criminal mischief property damage of $1,000 or more.
Sometime after 8 a.m. Friday, the owner of a house on Racoon Lane in Lorida called deputies to his house, according to arrest reports, and told them Pollack had been staying at his house for a couple of nights.
She had bare minimal items with her, reports state: a change of clothes, a cellular phone and cigarettes.
Reports said the owner had told Pollack, sometime between 5-6 p.m. the previous night, that she was no longer welcome at his house.
She left the house with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services that night, for reasons not explained in the report, but had taken all of her things with her.
However, when the resident got up at 8 a.m. Friday, he found her on the couch.
She would have to have entered the house sometime while he was asleep, reports state.
Pollack’s statement to deputies was redacted from reports. She was transported to Highlands County Jail without incident.
That was not the case on May 4, when several sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 hang-up shortly before 8:43 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive in Lorida.
One of them met Pollack, who was holding an infant. Reports had the age and gender of the infant redacted.
When Pollack saw the deputy, reports said, she fled into the house at that address, claiming the deputy wasn’t police and was there to harm the baby.
Reports state she had no permission to enter the house.
She locked herself in a bathroom, reports state, after charging at the deputy with the baby in her arms.
Deputies got her out of the bathroom and gave the baby to its father, reports said, at which time she allegedly bit the first deputy’s arm and stomped his left foot.
While in handcuffs in another deputy’s vehicle, reports indicate she kicked out both rear door windows, causing $1,000 in damage, crawled out and fled on foot.
Deputies quickly caught her, according to reports, and took her to jail.
