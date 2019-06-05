SEBRING — Winter Ann LaBonnett, 31, was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on May 30.
LaBonnett, whose address was redacted from the arrest report, is facing charges of weapons offense, improper exhibition of a firearm; cruelty toward a child, act that could result in physical or mental injury.
The Sheriff’s Office arrest report shows she uses the alias Lorie Anne LaBonnett.
According to the report, deputies were called out to a house three times on May 29 to tell LaBonnett that just because she was arguing with her tenant, she could not throw her tenant out. Authorities told LaBonnett her tenant would have to be legally evicted or would have to leave on her own.
On May 30, authorities responded to the same residence. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the tenant. The tenant told the deputy she was in the kitchen, which was a common room as stipulated by the Sheriff’s Office during another law enforcement incidence. The tenant said the two were having a verbal altercation when LaBonnett allegedly left the room and retrieved a handgun from her room. The tenant said LaBonnett reappeared in the kitchen with the gun and two children, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.
The report says LaBonnett pointed the gun at her tenant’s face and said she would shoot her if she did not vacate the kitchen. The children were reportedly standing next to LaBonnett and the deputy said they could have been hurt if the incident had continued to escalate.
The tenant called 911.
According to the report, a “Taurus G2C handgun, 40 S&W caliber handgun” and a loaded magazine were turned over to the deputy.
The deputy asked the 6-year-old if LaBonnett ever pointed the gun at the victim. The child said, “yes, but it was not loaded.”
LaBonnett was arrested and has since bonded out. She has cases for traffic and motor violations and possession of cannabis going back to 2012, according to the Clerk of County Courts website.
