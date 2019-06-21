SEBRING — Women who are considering ways to protect themselves have several options available to them. Women should be armed with the knowledge of protecting themselves or their families before they are in a dangerous situation.
Self defense classes are geared to helping women prepare for an attack. They show women the basics of getting away from an attacker to fighting back if necessary. The moves and techniques taught in self defense classes may not look as graceful as a martial art form but they are intended to help a person get away by any means necessary.
The classes show women how to be hyper-alert of their surroundings and walk with a purpose. A common thread is not becoming an easy target. Simple tips such as having keys at the ready and checking inside the car before entering it are in many classes.
Maneuvers to fight against a perpetrator can include some skilled moves but also include fighting back with whatever is at hand and to any part of the body.
“Self-defense classes are a good idea for everyone, not just women,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “Anything that can teach you how to defend yourself and to have better situational awareness is a benefit, and the earlier these kinds of lessons can be taught, the better.
“Most criminals are looking for an easy target, so being able to fight back effectively could cause the criminal to retreat instead of continuing the attack,” Blackman said.
Lake Placid Placid Police Chief James Fansler saw the need for self-defense classes in the the Town of Murals. He began classes in 2010 after a particularly heart-wrenching crime affected him.
“I worked an armed robbery at the ATM of Bank of America,” Fansler recalled. “The suspect held a woman and her young child at gunpoint and demanded she remove more money. One of her questions was ‘What would I have done if he grabbed my child?’ It is easy to try and give comforting words after the fact, but I wanted to be able to demonstrate some ideas women could use in the event they are ever faced with the need to defend themselves.”
Fansler and Officer Mostyn Mullins took a rape prevention class but found the techniques might not be retained well after a period of time. The two law enforcement officers customized their class to include key commands and moves.
“We wanted to offer the most bang for the buck so to speak,” Fansler said. “That being said, our class is designed more towards instilling confidence in women.
“We want them to know they can defend themselves against an offender of any size,” he said. “They must believe in themselves first before anything will be effective.”
The class used to have a nominal fee but now the officers take donations. The next self defense class is yet to be scheduled. Call 863-699-3757.
Fansler said when looking into a class, make sure you are happy with the teacher’s style and experience. The LPPD offers a concealed carry permit course also.
Some women want to have something to offer another layer of protection; something tangible. Mace, Tasers and stun guns are all complimentary products to a self defense class, Crystal Moore, National Rifle Association Certified Instructor and owner of Spray and Pray Guns & Ammo, said.
Moore and her husband, Shird, have owned the gun shop and indoor range at 12135 U.S. 98 since 2016. Crystal Moore has been an instructor since about 2012.
Moore teaches many different things but her concealed carry permit course is probably the most popular. She said that women are taking control of their own protection.
“Many women have lifestyles and careers that they travel for and they feel they need protection,” she said. “Women who are single moms want to protect their families.”
Guns are not for everyone, Moore said.
“Sometimes we make better witnesses than heroes,” she said. “A good candidate is someone who is competent, safe and proficient is a good candidate for a concealed carry permit.”
There is some self evaluation that has to take place to determine if the client is a good candidate for a gun.
“If I see they are unsafe, I will talk to them about other options,” she said.
Moore’s class ensures the client can safely operate a weapon. She watches the client and guides them through shooting on the range before a certificate is given.
Ellen Riegle attended Wednesday’s class at Spray and Pray. She said her and her husband Tim travel for his job.
“I always felt okay but after Hurricane Michael, we were in the Panhandle and I did not feel comfortable,” Riegle said. “When he was working, I was by myself and I wanted to feel safer. I wanted to feel more assured.”
In order to keep up proficiency, Moore suggested practicing as much as possible, from 100 rounds a week or at least 100 rounds per month.
“A good candidate (for a concealed gun) is a person who will take the time to enroll in a concealed carry class,” Fansler said. “Find a firearm that is right for them, one they can function properly and quickly. The person must be willing to practice shooting and practice removing the firearm quickly. A person has to be smart enough to be safe while practicing both.”
Fansler suggests individuals ask themselves several questions before “taking the journey to become a carrier of a firearm.
“1. Can I take the concealed carry weapon class? Can I carry the firearm on or about my person? Am I willing to practice to keep my skills sharp? Can I remove and point my firearm at another human being? Can I, if necessary, take another person’s life. If there is a ‘no’ to any of those questions, the person may want to re-evaluate whether they are right to carry or not. It may just be they need some training and assistance. We are there to help with that,” he said.
Whether it’s self defense classes, products or a firearm, being proactive in your personal protection is easy for everyone to agree on. Education will help to determine which path is right for each individual.
Spray and Pray Guns & Ammo’s CCW classes are at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 863-655-1010.
Boom Boom’s Guns & Ammo’s next class is 10:30a.m. Saturday. Call 863- 402- 2112.
