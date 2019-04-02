AVON PARK — Members of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church erected 3,000 white wooden crosses on an empty field next to Wells Motor Company in Avon Park on Monday. The 3,000 crosses are meant to remind travelers on U.S. 27 of the 3,000 abortions performed every day in the United States, according to worldometers.info.
“I saw this display [of 3,000 crosses] two years ago coming home from Georgia," Gary Wedge, a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, said. "I stopped to take a look at it.”
Wedge said, “I told the pastor about it [the display of 3,000 crosses], and last year we put the crosses on church property. With the growth of the church, we needed space for parking, so I started looking for a private property [to place the crosses] that had good visibility.
"We got permission to put up the crosses and they are going to be up until the Saturday after Easter [April 27],” Wedge said.
Judy Drake, a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church who helped hammer the crosses into the ground, said, “We decided that we had to help. The more you do it [put up crosses], the more it gets you.
"It hits your heart," she said.
"Maybe one of these babies would have been a doctor who would have cured cancer. Maybe one of these babies would have been a teacher for special needs children,” Drake said. “Maybe one would have been a basketball star.”
Wedge, who is a volunteer at Choices Family Resource Center and provides counseling for men, hopes to help young women and men during crisis pregnancies.
Choices Family Resource Center has offices in Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula.
When asked what other option a troubled young mom might have, Wedge said, “Carrying to term and putting the baby up for adoption. She can contact DCF (Department of Children and Families) or any pro-life organization and they will be happy to work with her and help her.
“We will get her in touch with doctors who will help her,” Wedge said. “Open adoption is something new within the last decade. I have a son I adopted, and at that point everything was closed. Open adoption allows moms to maintain contact and visit the baby.
“The [birth] mom and the adoptive parents choose to work out a schedule between the two of them,” Wedge said. “Most of the time girls have support from their families. When they don’t, we try to get them into homes that cater to young, pregnant women.
“There are many options available out there for moms,” Wedge said. “Mentally, it’s tough [having a crisis pregnancy].”
“We have a lot of folks in our church who volunteer at Choices,” Senior Pastor George Hall said. “We think abortion is wrong, but we know it’s a part of our culture. We, as a church, support Choices.
“The movie ‘Unplanned’ came out last week,” Hall said. “I encouraged our people [in our church] to go see that and anyone else as well.”
“A woman has the option of more than just abortion when facing an unplanned pregnancy," Kim Farabee, executive director of Choices Family Resource Center, said.
"Adoption is another option. Choices offers different programs to help educate and also offers material goods for a woman facing an unplanned pregnancy,” Farabee said. “Call 863-453-0307.”
