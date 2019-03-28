SEBRING — Sebring Police Corporal Matthew Cloud was delayed Tuesday afternoon while heading to the scene of a bomb threat at the Sebring Walmart store. He was involved in a wreck around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Schumacher Road and U.S. 27.
Sebring Police Department is investigating the crash. The department’s public information officer, Cmdr. Curtis Hart, said Cloud was driving west on Schumacher Road in his marked vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Charger, with the lights and sirens on. Cloud entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 to cross over to the Walmart store where the bomb threat was taking place. Witnesses at the scene told officers that Cloud stopped in the intersection with his lights and sirens on before attempting to enter the southbound lanes of U.S. 27.
Dorothy Lesage was driving her 2018 white Dodge Ram pickup truck southbound on U.S. 27 when she and Cloud’s vehicles collided. Lesage has a Sebring address but an out-of-state license. Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage and ended up facing south in the middle of the intersection and partially in the innermost southbound lane of U.S. 27.
“The drivers only had minor injuries; no one was transported (to hospitals) and both cars were towed away,” Hart said. “The investigators will look at the dashboard camera to determine who was at fault.”
According to Hart, Lesage said she saw the lights but thought they were the lights on the police cars further down the road, which were stationed at the store entrances to block traffic from entering the parking lot.
The wreck is still under investigation. If Lesage is found to be at fault, she will be given a citation for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens going, Hart said.
