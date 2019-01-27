Avon Park — As Zephen Xaver faces five murder charges in Wednesday’s murder of five women at the Sebring midtown SunTrust branch many have wondered about his recent, but brief stint as a correctional officer trainee.
How could someone be exploring a profession requiring training and standards to monitor inmates be accused of committing an act that at the very least would incarcerate him for the remainder of his life?
According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Xaver was hired in Nov. 2, 2018 to work as a correctional officer trainee at the Avon Park Correctional Institution.
DOC spokesperson Patrick Manderfield said Xaver resigned with no explanation on Jan. 9. He had no record of disciplinary action while employed at the Department.
There was no disqualifying information provided in his pre-employment evaluation that would have excluded him from becoming a correctional officer, Manderfield said. Each correctional officer applicant undergoes a series of background checks and verifications including a criminal background history investigation, pre-employment drug screening and a pre-employment physical performed by an independent examining physician.
A comment in Xaver’s personnel file shows he was hired as a trainee despite his lack of certification.
The Oct. 17, 2018 comment states, “Approval is received to appoint applicant in a correctional officer recruit status. Appointment is necessary due to unsuccessful efforts in recruitment of certified applicants. Applicant meets all minimum qualifications outlined in the Correctional Officer Class Specification but has not completed the Basic Training Course required by the CJSTC [Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission].
The comments note that as a trainee Xaver would be paid $1,159.63 bi-weekly. Upon successful completion of the training course and passing the FDLE exam, applicant will be placed in probationary status for a 12-month period with a salary increase commensurate with the established procedures.
An Oct. 17, 2018 Department of Corrections letter informed Xaver of his hiring — “Welcome and congratulations on your new assignment with the Florida Department of Corrections. We are excited that you have accepted a position with the Department and are now a part of our team.”
The letter informed Xaver that he was scheduled to attend a new employee orientation on Nov. 2, 2018 where on that date he signed an Oath of Loyalty stating that being employed by the Department of Corrections, he solemnly swears or affirms that, “I will support the Constitution of the United States and of the State of Florida.”
Xaver also signed an FDOC Oath of Allegiance and Code of Conduct on Nov. 2, 2018.
“I do solemnly swear ... that I will perform my duties faithfully and in accordance with my mission to ensure the public safety, the support and protection of my co-workers and the care and supervision of those in my charge, so help me God,” the Oath of Allegiance that Xaver signed states.
On his FDOC supplemental application, Xaver responded “yes” to the question of having any experience using a firearm.
Responding to the follow-up question, “If yes, what type of weapon(s)?” Xaver responded, “Shotguns, ar-15’s, muzzle loader.”
Accordance to Florida Statute 943 and Florida Administrative Code 33-208.402, any person employed as a Florida Correctional Officer must:
• Be at least 19 years of age.
• Be a citizen of the United States notwithstanding any laws of the State to the contrary.
• Be a high school graduate or its “equivalent”
• Be able to pass a background investigation and not have been convicted of any felony or of a misdemeanor involving perjury or a false statement.
• Be able to pass a medical examination.
• Possess a valid driver’s license.
• Not have dishonorable characterization of military service.
• Successfully complete the Basic Correctional Academy 420-hour training course.
