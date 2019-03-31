SEBRING — Movement toward trial has slowed for Highlands County’s most infamous murder suspects from the past year.
On Thursday, Zephen Allen Xaver, 21, waived his appearance at a pretrial conference on five murder charges, stemming from a mass shooting on Jan. 23 at the southern SunTrust Bank on U.S. 27 in Sebring.
The women killed in the shooting were Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Maria Piñon-Williams, and Cynthia Watson — four employees and one customer.
Joseph Edward Ables, in jail on charges of shooting and killing Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., is undergoing evaluation and has his next court hearing on Friday, May 10, according to Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, head of the Sebring office for District 10 State Attorney Brian Haas.
Haas has pledged to seek the death penalty in both cases.
The grand jury handed down an indictment on Xaver on Feb. 8, after which Haas gave notice of his intent to seek the death penalty.
On Feb. 20, Xaver entered a plea of “not guilty,” and reserved the right, through his attorney, to challenge the indictment.
Since then, Xaver has waived his right to a speedy trial and has waived his appearance on every pretrial conference.
Court documents state Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada agreed Thursday to extend Xaver’s pretrial conference to Thursday, June 20.
The case against Ables has moved along through Circuit Court in pretrial conferences and motions over the last 10 months, including requests to transport Ables for medical reasons.
Ables, who turned 70 in mid-January, is accused of shooting Gentry on May 6, 2018, while Gentry was talking with him about Ables allegedly shooting and killing a neighbor’s cat.
Gentry died the next morning at Lee Memorial Hospital in Lee County.
On May 29, 2018, a grand jury indicted Ables on charges of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
That day, the State Attorney’s Office dropped charges of attempted first-degree murder, resisting an officer with violence and tampering with physical evidence.
On June 4, 2018, Ables pleaded not guilty and was assigned Julia Jean Williamson of the Public Defender’s Office. He waived his right to a speedy trial on June 21, 2018.
Ables’ most recent court appearance was to be March 14, but that was canceled and reset for May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.