By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Two 16-year-old Sebring High School students remained in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday with one facing a felony charge for having a gun on school property.
Dylan Menedez-Garcia, who took a 45-caliber pistol from his home, had the weapon unloaded and in his possession on the Sebring High campus on Friday prior to the start of the school day and then had left the campus with the pistol, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Sebring High School, Fred Wild Elementary School, and the Academy at Youth Care Lane were put on a temporary Controlled Campus Friday morning due to an off-campus search for suspicious individuals in the surrounding neighborhood.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office located the individuals Friday, who were identified as two Sebring High School students. The students were in possession of an unloaded pistol when located and were arrested for possession of a firearm by a person under 21, a misdemeanor.
When it was determined the firearm was on the Sebring High campus, Menedez-Garcia, the student who was in possession of the weapon at the time of Friday’s arrest, while still in custody for the misdemeanor, was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus, a third degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
