LAKE PLACID — The American Legion Post 25 is set to begin serving breakfast on Sundays. Scheduled to begin on Sunday, Aug. 4, the new addition to the calendar will run from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday and is open to the public. The breakfast items available are two eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Adding corned beef hash will run you $1 more.
There will also be available omelets ($7), french toast, pancakes, biscuits and sausage gravy and more. All meals come with a choice of home fries or beans, with toast in a variety of styles. Pancakes and French toast come with a side dish and there are plenty of good ones to choose from such as ham, sausage links, bacon, corned beef hash, beans and home fries. All breakfast items start at $6.
At the center of this new kitchen venture is their new chef and kitchen manager, David Forest. A transplant from New Hampshire, Forest took over the position of chef and running the kitchen after the previous chef left to open his own business. Forest comes with 25 years of kitchen experience and owned his own catering business for 14 years. His daughter and her husband now run the business.
Forest took the job back in April after two men from the Legion approached him about needing a new kitchen manager. Since taking the job, Forest has added clam chowder to the menu and he has begun doing more specials, including new soups and wraps.
“My father was a lifer in the Navy,” Forest said. “It’s an honor just walking in the door. I do it to help the vets.”
Forest doesn’t just bring his cooking experience to the Post kitchen. His girlfriend bakes and supplies the Post with cookies, cakes, and other baked goods for dessert.
After losing his help in the kitchen, Forest hired a new cook, Quinnen Weberhowze, to help him in the kitchen. A former carpenter and Hooters cook, Weberhowze happily accepted the cook’s position.
“I like working for the vets,” Weberhowze said.
Previously a volunteer on Thursday nights for Pizza Night, Weberhowze now takes on a much larger role within the kitchen. Weberhowze started training this past Monday.
The Post continues to host a fish fry every Friday from 5-7 p.m. that includes fried fish for $7 or shrimp for $8. The kitchen at the American Legion Post 25 serves lunch daily Monday-Friday from noon to 3 p.m. and is open to the public for lunch. For more information or a menu, call or visit the Post at 863-465-0975 or 1490 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.