The existing yield sign at the intersecting connection road between County Road 17 and U.S. 98 will be replaced with a stop sign on Thursday, April 4.

SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commission Engineering Department will be replacing the existing yield sign at the intersecting connection road between County Road 17 and U.S. 98, with a stop sign on Thursday, April 4.

Due to traffic safety concerns within this area, installation of a stop sign has been determined to be a necessary action at this time. All traffic accessing CR 17 from U.S. 98, in this area, will need to adhere to the new signage requirements following stop sign installation.

For more information, contact the Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877.

